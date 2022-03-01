Selena Gomez Just Made a Case for Wearing Joggers on a Night Out, and You Can Get Her Exact Pair on Amazon
Countless celebrities have given Ugg their seal of approval over the years. Everyone from Hilary Duff to Gigi Hadid to Reese Witherspoon has previously stepped out wearing the instantly recognizable boots and fuzzy slides. But despite endless A-list endorsements of the footwear, one celeb stands out as the biggest Ugg devotee by far: Selena Gomez.
The Only Murders in the Building star's loyalty to Ugg runs at least a decade deep, and it has only grown stronger with time. What started as a few boot and slipper sightings here and there has turned into a full-on obsession with a wide variety of Ugg items, from outerwear — including a marble puffer and a $2,198 sheepskin coat — to footwear: She's worn the chestnut Bailey Button Boots and one of the brand's most controversial pairs, a mini wedge bootie, around NYC too many times to count recently.
But Gomez's Ugg devotion doesn't stop there. The "Let Somebody Go" singer has also made a strong case for investing in Ugg clothing like this hooded cardigan and these flare sleep pants, which she wore while hitting the pavement in NYC, effectively breaking down any boundaries between sleepwear and streetwear. And her latest look featured a pair of pants that looked just as soft: the Ugg Safiya Jogger.
Buy It! Ugg Safiya Jogger, $96.97–$98; amazon.com and ugg.com
On February 24, Gomez posted two photos to Instagram in which she's wearing the high-waisted joggers in charcoal gray. The actress appears to be at a restaurant, yet again stretching the limits of appropriate occasions for fuzzy sweatpants, which we totally respect. Gomez posed with Simi Khadra, who was recently spotted kissing her ex, The Weeknd. The apparent gal pals were all smiles, so there's seemingly no bad blood between the duo.
The joggers, made with a cozy knit fabric and featuring convenient front pockets, are available in five colors at Ugg. We can already see ourselves lounging around the house in the soft sweats or even hitting the town in them, because as Gomez just showed us, there are no rules.
Below, shop the Ugg Safiya Jogger in pink or blue at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Ugg Safiya Jogger, $98; nordstrom.com
