Selena Gomez Just Made a Case for Wearing Joggers on a Night Out, and You Can Get Her Exact Pair on Amazon

On February 24, Gomez posted two photos to Instagram in which she's wearing the high-waisted joggers in charcoal gray. The actress appears to be at a restaurant, yet again stretching the limits of appropriate occasions for fuzzy sweatpants, which we totally respect. Gomez posed with Simi Khadra, who was recently spotted kissing her ex, The Weeknd. The apparent gal pals were all smiles, so there's seemingly no bad blood between the duo.