Lifestyle Style Selena Gomez's Eye-Catching Ugg Puffer Coat Is Nearly Sold Out, but It's on Sale in a More Versatile Color This long winter coat is a cold-weather staple Published on January 25, 2023 04:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty, People / Reese Herrington Countless celebs step out in Ugg boots every winter, but Selena Gomez is making a serious case for Ugg outerwear. Yesterday, the Golden Globe-nominated actress was spotted heading to the Season 3 set of Only Murders in the Building in a long puffer coat from Ugg. Last winter, Gomez wore the exact same pick, the Ugg Catherina Puffer Coat, (along with Ugg boots and sweats) while filming Season 2 of the Hulu show in New York City, so it's clearly a cold weather favorite of hers. TheImageDirect.com Unfortunately, the Rare Beauty founder's eye-catching black and white marble puffer coat is sold out everywhere, but a more versatile color, black, is still in stock at Amazon — and on sale. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Catherina Puffer Coat, $244.99–$349.95; amazon.com and zappos.com Just like Ugg's wildly popular boots, this long puffer coat is designed to keep you toasty on frigid days. Thanks to its length, soft fleece pockets, and hood, the black puffer coat is destined to become a cold-weather classic in your closet. Plus, the cool criss-cross collar is a unique detail we don't see on many puffers. Although the brand isn't exactly cheap, Ugg offers investment pieces that will carry you through multiple winters without sacrificing comfort or style. Take this quilted jacket for example: With a shearling-lined interior and mock neck collar, this classic Ugg coat is fitting for everyday wear — and right now, it's over $100 off. Zappos Buy It! Ugg Kaylynn Quilted Jacket, $134.82 (orig. $248); zappos.com If you're looking for something dressier, this long faux fur and suede coat — also over $100 off — fits the bill. Layer it over jeans and a long-sleeved top for brunch or a sweater dress and booties for date night. Zappos Buy It! Ugg Takara Long Faux Twin Coat, $160.92 (orig. $298); zappos.com Ugg offers so much more than just the boots you see around every corner this time of year. Take a page out of Gomez's book and embrace Ugg outerwear while popular picks are on sale. Shop more winter coats from Ugg below. Zappos Buy It! Ugg Rhiannon Long Sherpa Coat, $186.26–$193.99 (orig. $278); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Ugg Keeley Long Puffer Coat, $208.80–$347.95 (orig. $347.95); zappos.com and nordstrom.com