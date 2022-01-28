Selena Gomez Just Wore Head-to-Toe Ugg Clothing — and It's Miraculously All Still in Stock
When you hear "Ugg", you probably immediately picture cozy slippers and warm suede boots. But a lesser-known fact about the brand is that it offers a variety of clothing and outerwear, too. The best part? It's all just as cozy as its famous footwear. And if there's one person who's well aware of the existence of Ugg clothing — and seemingly extremely happy about it — it's Selena Gomez.
Gomez has been spotted wearing Ugg boots too many times to count. Most recently, the actress has been stepping out in New York City in the controversial wedge version of the warm winter shoe. So, her love of the brand is no secret. However, Gomez just proved her devotion to Ugg in the most extra way possible: by wearing an entire Ugg outfit head-to-toe.
On January 24, the actress was seen on the set of Netflix's Only Murders in the Building bundled up in all things Ugg. Let's start with the base layers: She wore a long hooded cardigan and flare lounge pants, both made with a super cozy, soft-looking fabric. For her outer layer, Gomez swapped her typical Canada Goose winter coat for the puffer jacket of all puffer jackets: a long black and white marble print pick, which is also hooded. To top it off, she endorsed her usual black wedge boots, yet again. You might as well refer to her as "Ugg enthusiast" from now on.
To be fair, it's freezing in NYC right now, and although she looks confused and/or concerned by something happening on the street, Gomez does not look cold, that's for sure. That famous Ugg warmth is apparently living up to its reputation. By some miracle, everything in Gomez's ensemble aside from her boots is still in stock. So, you can channel your inner Selena and brave the frigid temperatures in your own Ugg outfit. Or, simply stay inside in the cozy cardigan and lounge pants combo, if that's more your speed.
Shop Gomez's latest Ugg pieces below.
Buy It! Ugg Judith Sweater Knit Hooded Lounge Cardigan, $96.60–$138 (orig. $138); dillards.com; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Terri Sleep Bottoms, $98; zappos.com
Buy It! Ugg Catherina Puffer Jacket, $192.47–$350; amazon.com; $244.99 (orig. $350), ugg.com
- Selena Gomez Just Wore Head-to-Toe Ugg Clothing — and It's Miraculously All Still in Stock
- These Are the Most-Loved Winter Fashion Items on Amazon Under $30, Including the Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings
- Everything Worth Buying in Amazon's Huge Adidas Sale, from Shoes to Leggings
- Kate Middleton Just Wore This Classic Boot Style That You Can Get for Under $30 at Amazon