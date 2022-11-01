Lifestyle Style Selena Gomez Took a Stroll Down Memory Lane on Waverly Place in Ugg Joggers and a Cozy Collared Sweater Shop her exact outfit at Amazon and Reformation By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. Blast from the past! Over the weekend, Selena Gomez returned to the place that made her a household name — well, kind of. The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 30, posed next to a street sign for Waverly Place in Manhattan, the real-life road where the hit Disney Channel show was set (although it was actually filmed in Hollywood.) Gomez captioned the reflective snapshot, "Where it all began" on Instagram. For her stroll down memory lane, Gomez kept things cozy: She paired fuzzy zebra print joggers with a cream collared sweater and accessorized with a Prada crossbody bag. While the My Mind and Me star's purse rings in at a whopping $2,500, her outfit isn't nearly as pricey: In fact, her Ugg sweatpants are available for $98 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Safiya Knit Jogger Pant in Gray Zebra, $98; amazon.com The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 30, posed next to a street sign for Waverly Place in Manhattan, the real-life road where the hit Disney Channel show was set (although it was actually filmed in Hollywood.) Gomez captioned the reflective snapshot, "Where it all began" on Instagram. For her stroll down memory lane, Gomez kept things cozy: She paired fuzzy zebra print joggers with a cream collared sweater and accessorized with a Prada crossbody bag. While the My Mind and Me star's purse rings in at a whopping $2,500, her outfit isn't nearly as pricey: In fact, her Ugg sweatpants are available for $98 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Safiya Knit Jogger Pant in Gray Zebra, $98; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. While seemingly every celebrity under the sun owns a pair of Ugg boots, the brand's loungewear flies more under-the-radar — but not in Selena's world. The Rare Beauty founder has been spotted in cozy Ugg clothes on many occasions, including one cold day last winter, when she wore head-to-toe Ugg while filming Only Murders in the Building. Her latest pick, the Ugg Safiya Jogger, is made with a fuzzy knit fabric and features convenient front pockets and an elastic waistband for a stretchy fit. While Gomez opted for the splashy zebra print, these sweatpants are also available in eight solid colors like charcoal gray and olive green. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Safiya Knit Jogger Pant in Obsidian, $98; amazon.com Gomez's sweater is equally as cozy, and it's from another brand with a long list of famous fans. Reformation has earned the approval of stars like Blake Lively, Kelly Ripa, and Jennifer Lopez, who wore two pretty Reformation dresses during her romantic post-wedding Parisian getaway with Ben Affleck this past summer. The Otto Wool Polo Sweater has "cold weather staple" written all over it: With a slightly oversized fit, preppy collar, and side slits, this sweater is bound to be on heavy rotation all fall and winter long. Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in a similar style from her brand Guest in Residence, so the collared look is clearly in right now. Gomez wore the cream color, but the polo sweater is also available in blush and cocoa. Reformation Buy It! Reformation Otto Regenerative Wool Polo Sweater, $198; thereformation.com Shoppers Love This $35 Oversized Sweatshirt So Much, They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else If you don't want to drop nearly $200 on one item, there are plenty of similar picks out there for a lower price, like this $70 version from Abercrombie, which features a cropped fit and is also available in gray or magenta. Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! Abercrombie Boucle Notch-Neck Polo Sweater, $70; abercrombie.com Joggers and a sweater is the combo we want to wear on repeat this season — at home and on the streets — and Gomez just showcased the perfect way to achieve this relaxed look. Shop more polo sweaters and Ugg joggers below, and throw them on while you stream Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+. Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Safiya Knit Jogger Pant in Granite, $98; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 