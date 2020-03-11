Selena Gomez Channels Her Ultimate Girl Crush Rachel Green with New Haircut

Back to the ’90s!

Selena Gomez’s latest look has her channeling Jennifer Aniston‘s biggest pop culture hair moment of all time — her Rachel Green haircut from Friends. During the Rare singer’s recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gomez, 27, debuted a shaggy new ‘do that her hairstylist Marissa Marino said was inspired by Aniston’s iconic choppy layers from the early ’90s. The center parted long bangs were also inspired by Goldie Hawn’s look from the 1996 film, The First Wives Club.

“Selena on @kellyclarksonshow today! It’s a great interview so be sure to watch! ✨ hair inspo was ‘The Rachel’ meets Goldie Hawn in First Wives Club,” Marino wrote.

Image zoom NBCUniversal via Getty; The Kelly Clarkson Show; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It’s no surprise that Gomez paid homage to Rachel Green since she’s been a longtime Friends superfan.

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez’s Surprising Friendship: What They Have in Common

“Rachel was my life,” Gomez raved during an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show guest hosted by Aniston. She added that she had a tradition of watching the series with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I would watch it on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom and I cried when the whole season was over,” she said, going on to note that she’s glad the show is just as popular today. ”Now people my age and everyone else are just as obsessed and it just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic.”

“Selena, you’ve always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan and it’s amazing,” Aniston replied.

In 2009, Gomez first opened up about bumping into Aniston in a bathroom while attending the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards.

“I was shaking!” she told Just Jared JR. “I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, ‘Hi!’ My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I freaked out,” she said.

Since then, the pair developed a tight knit bond. “She’s very cool and very sweet,” Gomez said in 2015. “She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.”