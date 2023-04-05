Selena Gomez Wears Cute Tribute to Taylor Swift on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set

Even when not together, best friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift know how to feel close to each other.

Gomez, 30, was snapped paying a sweet tribute to Swift while working on the set of Only Murders in the Building on Tuesday, wearing some cute swag from Swift's Era tour.

The "Wolves" singer was in an all-black ensemble including black sweatpants with "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" featured on the left leg. She paired the sweats with a black sweatshit (with the hood up!), a long black coat and gray boots.

Gomez attended one of Swift's last weekend shows with her little sister Gracie Elliott Teefey and had a night to remember.

Selena Gomez. Gotham/GC Images

During her performance of her Red smash "22," Swift, 30, greeted Gracie at the edge of her stage's catwalk and handed her the hat off her head. The sweet moment was captured by fans at the show, and even shows the 9-year-old hand Swift something in return.

In the video, Gracie can be seen wearing a purple dress reminiscent of Swift's Speak Now era, as she awaits the star who walks down the catwalk with a fedora in hand. In exchange, Gracie handed Swift a friendship bracelet, putting a smile on the singer's face.

The cute concert moment comes just weeks after Swift officially kicked off her run of shows in Glendale, Ariz. And while plenty of stars have come out to support the Grammy winner, last night's gig saw her close friend Gomez being just as supportive as ever.

Gomez, in another video filmed by fans, applauded Swift during the night as she wore a cardigan from Swift's merch and stood alongside her half-sister.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gomez and Swift have a long history of friendship that they share outside of supporting each other on tour, and it all started when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008. Since then, they've shared music video appearances, sweet birthday celebrations, posts supporting each other's albums and moments where they've cheered each other on in the audience of award shows.

"She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said in a 2019 interview with 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

RELATED VIDEO: Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Photo on Instagram After Resolving Social Media Drama

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine in 2020, both stars opened up about their decade-long friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."