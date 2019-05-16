Selena Gomez Reveals There Are Secret Messages Featured in Her PUMA Collection

Image zoom Courtesy Puma

Selena Gomez is letting her fans in on a little secret – or two, with her new PUMA collection.

The 26-year-old released her second collection for the brand on Wednesday, revealing that some of the products in the line feature secret messages for her fans to discover.

The SG x PUMA SS19 line, which is inspired by Gomez’s on-the-go, jet-setting lifestyle, features a collection of comfortable but chic leggings, sweat sets, cropped tees, biker shorts, a bold romper and even a sleek, running sneaker. The “Same Old Love” singer aimed to incorporate her personality into her clothing not just with the functionally theme, but also with the design.

Gomez shared that the PUMA line, which ranges in price from $12 to $120, features subtle and small graphics on some of the collection items which include her birthday, geographic coordinates of her hometown and some of her favorite cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Herzogenaurach, Germany, where Puma HQ is located and the same semi-colon she has tattooed on her arm.

“I’ve put everything from some of my tattoos, my birthdate, the coordinates of my hometown — even working with lupus and having an artist create a box for a shoe that I release where some of the proceeds are able to go to that. I try to find original ways of doing it,” she told Glamour magazine. “Every single thing that I do in my career and my life, I just feel so grateful. So most of the time, I try to put a little piece of me in [it].”

Image zoom Courtesy Puma

Following the release of the PUMA collection, the star shared a sneak peak photo on her Instagram with the caption, “Been working hard on a new collection with my @PUMA fam. Launches today ✈️ #SGxPUMA”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Makes Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut in Bustier Top and High-Slit Skirt

Despite using Instagram for partnerships and promotions, Gomez, who boast more than 150 million followers on Instagram – being the third most followed celebrity on the social platform, recently spoke out against the dangers of social media while at the Cannes Film Festival.

During a promotion panel for her new film The Dead Don’t Die, the singer and actress revealed the complicated relationship she has with social media and her fears about how the social obsession has impacted her generation.

“I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible,” she said during a press conference on Wednesday, according to Variety. “It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Over the last year, the “Back to You” singer has taken a break from Instagram and social media all together, refraining from a flux of “pointless pictures,” and only sharing content having to do with her work.

RELATED: Why Selena Gomez Is a ‘Believer’ in Therapy — and Thinks Social Media Breaks Are ‘Really Important’

But despite not avidly posting, the star has managed to include some more personal posts within her new content, like the sweet photo she shared of she and her mother for Mother’s Day this past Sunday.

“I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me,” she explained. “I’ll see these young girls at meet-and-greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Gomez touched on the social media subject a month prior to Cannes while speaking with Heben Nigatu on Coach’s new podcast series “Dream It Real.”, she opened up about dealing with Instagram trolls and feeling misunderstood.

“It is not that healthy to be on [social media] all the time,” she added. “I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”