Selena Gomez Models High-Waisted Bikini She Designed to 'Cover' Her Kidney Transplant Scar

Selena Gomez is serving up some serious swimsuit inspo.

The actress and singer, 25, posed in a fiery bikini — that she designed herself! — to support her best friend’s designer debut, Krahs Swim, launching on Thursday, May 2.

Gomez’s former assistant-turned-best friend, Theresa Mingus, founded the stylish new swimwear brand inspired by her desire to create swimsuits that flatter women of all shapes and sizes at an affordable price point (pieces range from $39.99 to $69.99). To celebrate the launch, Mingus tapped Gomez to design three limited edition swim styles called ‘Selena x Krahs Swim,’ which include a plunging bikini top, a one piece and high-waisted bottoms.

Gomez specifically wanted to create high-rise bikini bottoms to cover the scar from her recent kidney transplant.

“I did have a really good time designing,” Gomez said. “It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable.”

“Every woman wants to feel sexy. Every woman wants to feel confident and beautiful,” Mingus tells Gomez during a video they filmed together. “I definitely want to have a variety of different pieces so everyone can wear them.”

Gomez, who has known Mingus for the past five years, is grateful for having her to help “get through some of the hardest points in my life.”

She added: “I’m just excited for people to get to know you, because you’ve been in my life for so long. You’re doing this for other women and you’re doing this as a businesswoman so I feel like I’m proud.”

Leading up to the launch of Krahs Swim, Gomez posted a heartfelt message to her BFF on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo.

“I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams,” Gomez wrote.

She continued: “I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you.”