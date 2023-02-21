Selena Gomez Shares Throwback Picture of Long Curly Hair: 'Should I Do It Again?'

Selena Gomez just teased a potential return of an old look.

The superstar actress, singer, and beauty mogul just shared a throwback picture to her 380 million Instagram followers of her old long curly hairstyle.

In the post, Gomez is barefaced and wearing an ultra-cozy-looking white and yellow sweater while showing off her long brown curls framing her face.

The Only Murders in the Building star captioned the throwback photo with a question for her fans, "I liked my hair back then.. should I do it again?"

Her friends and followers responded overwhelmingly in support of her returning to her curly roots.

Zoe Saldaña enthusiastically commented on the photo, "Yes!!!" While numerous fans commented supportive statements like "Yes girly do it again" and "You can literally pull off anything🔥."

Gomez is no stranger to changing up her locks. Early last year, the star chopped off her long hair and debuted a fresh wavy lob, captioning her haircut post with "New hair who dis?"

Then, just days later, the 30-year-old star shared a video to TikTok showing off long, pin-straight, waist-length extensions she got just for a fun change. Also, adding chic bangs to the lengthy look.

In 2021, the actress bleached her hair blonde for the first time since 2017 when she dyed her locks golden for the first time.

This throwback photo comes just after the multi-hyphenate shared some makeup-free photos of herself, simply captioning the post, "Me."

In the three-selfie collection, Gomez is showing off her natural curls, short hairdo and makeup-free face while wearing a blue sweater in two pictures and a black Champion hoodie in the other.

Her natural look in the photo carousel shows curly, naturally highlighted hair that looks just like her hairstyle in the throwback photo, although noticeably shorter than the inches she used to have.

All of this appreciation for her natural hair and beauty comes on the heels of a major statement the star made in response to those ridiculing her for gaining weight in recent months.

In a TikTok live stream that has since been reposted on various social media platforms, Gomez opened up about how the medicine she takes to treat Lupus causes weight gain and that she practices self love despite people's comments.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she began in the live stream. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

Speaking further about her experience with her own body image, Gomez added: "Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."