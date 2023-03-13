Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free Selfies with Nod to Miley Cyrus' Song 'Violet Chemistry'

Selena Gomez appears to be a fan of Miley Cyrus' new album.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, tagged the fellow Disney alum, 30, in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing two makeup-free selfies alongside the caption "Violet chemistry."

The caption is a nod to a track on Cyrus' eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is described as "a love letter to L.A." and dropped Friday.

Cyrus sings alongside a melodic beat in the song with a chorus that includes the lyrics: "Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me."

Gomez matched the confidence in the song's lyrics by showing her natural beauty as she looked straight into the camera in one photo and smirked in the other.

While Cyrus has yet to respond to the post, many fans went to the post's comments section to note her reference. "MILEY COLLAB WHEN????" one wrote, while another simply said: "The Miley reference 🥹."

Selena Gomez/instagram

The pair reunited for the first time "since we spent all that time on Disney together" in April 2020 when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared on Cyrus' Instagram show, Bright Minded, to discuss mental health.

On the show, Cyrus revealed that the two reconnected thanks to a simple — but poignant — emoji: the butterfly.

"I'm just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji," Cyrus told Gomez on the show. "And that's enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you're there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough."

Cyrus voiced her support for the Rare Beauty founder in her own Instagram post last May when she shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read, "Hell yeah I'm Miley Cyrus," in bold block lettering across the front.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Asks People to 'Be Kinder' amid Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drama: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tank was a call to Gomez's opening monologue during her Saturday Night Live debut, in which she did an impression of Cyrus.

During the monologue, Gomez told the audience she asked "one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus," for advice on hosting.

"Just be yourself and have fun," Gomez said, making a near-perfect impression of Cyrus's voice. "I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?' " Gomez continued, seamlessly picking up the pop star's accent again. "And she's like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.' "