Selena Gomez Reveals Message She'd Tell Her Younger Self: 'Appreciate the Face and Body You Have'

The Rare Beauty founder shared encouraging words of advice in honor of International Women’s Day 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Selena Gomez is all about self-love.

In a new Instagram video shared to her brand Rare Beauty's Instagram account Wednesday, the actress, singer and entrepreneur revealed the affirmations she'd pass down to her younger self.

"Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have. May not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that," Gomez, 30, said in the clip, which was shared by her cosmetics brand in honor of International Women's Day.

The Only Murders in the Building star is seen wearing natural makeup (a glossy lip and wispy eyelashes) a white tank top and gold hoop earrings.

In December, the "Who Says" singer opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about creating Rare Beauty. Although Gomez was initially worried that her products wouldn't sell, the brand has become quite the success, especially among TikTok's beauty community.

"What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space," Gomez said. "I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Fest 2022: The World Premiere Of “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Gomez's self-empowering video comes on the heels of her recent break from social media amid alleged drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

Last month, the Disney Channel alumna joked on TikTok that she'd over laminated her eyebrows.

On the same day, Jenner posted an Instagram selfie with the words "this was an accident?" typed over her eyebrows. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then shared a screenshot from what appeared to be a FaceTime call with the Rhode Skin founder (who's married to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber) that showed a closeup look at her eyebrows.

Many believed that the posts were poking fun at Gomez, including a a TikTok user who shared a now-viral video breaking down the speculated drama.

In an attempt to shut down the rumors, Jenner responded to the video, commenting, "This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."


It was only until this week that Gomez returned to social media with a makeup tutorial shared to TikTok.

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," she wrote in the comment section.

In her second comment she reminded her followers to "please, please be kinder and consider others mental health."

She added: "My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

