Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking One-Piece Swimsuit from La'Mariette Collaboration

Gomez looked radiant while sporting a one-piece swimsuit from her collaboration with La'Mariette in a video posted to TikTok Wednesday

By
Published on August 3, 2022 10:57 PM
Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking Tie-Dye Swimsuit Tout: can I get a screenshot from this Tiktok? https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez/video/7127664635766983978
Photo: Tiktok

Selena Gomez knows that the hottest summer accessory is confidence!

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, stunned in a multi-colored La'Mariette one-piece swimsuit – which is part of the collection she designed in 2021 with her friend and former assistant Theresa Mingus – in a video uploaded to TikTok Wednesday, sharing a message about body positivity to her millions of followers in the process.

While Gomez soaked in the sun, the former Disney star lip-synced a popular audio clip from YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, which opens with someone saying, "Suck it in."

"I'm not sucking s--- in," mouths a radiant and seemingly makeup-free Gomez. "Real stomachs is coming the f--- back, okay?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, the Selena + Chef star called out body shamers who criticize her appearance, saying in her TikTok Stories, "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.' "

"Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Attending Britney Spears' 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'Really Happy for Her'

The Rare Beauty founder has been outspoken about accepting herself throughout the aging process, telling PEOPLE in January that she's "excited" to see what the future holds for her ahead of turning 30. Gomez celebrated her milestone birthday on July 22.

"I love growing up," said Gomez. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

Related Articles
Apple Music and KYGO "Stole The Show" Documentary Film Premiere
Lizzo Looks Back at Past Looks on 'Watch What Happens Live' : 'This Is Where I Pulled Out My Yitties'
Selena Gomez 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 premiere
Selena Gomez Wows in Peach Versace Gown to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
Selena Gomez, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Selena Gomez Uses This Body Cream in So Many of Her TikTok Videos — and It's on Sale Right Now
Selena Gomez Laughs Her Way Through 'He's a 10 But…' TikTok Challenge With Best Friend Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Laughs Her Way Through TikTok Challenge With Best Friend Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Calls Out Body Shamers Who Criticize Her Looks: 'I Don't Care About My Weight'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Reflects on the 'Good, Hard and Beautiful' Moments of Her 20s After Turning 30
Selena Gomez turns 30. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVw9tbLkrT/. taylor swift
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with BFF Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Remi Bader arrives at 'Homecoming Weekend' Featuring Drake Hosted By The h.wood Group And REVOLVE Presented By PLACES.CO and Flow.com, Produced By Uncommon Entertainment held at the Pacific Design Center on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Remi Bader on Body Representation and 'Great Advice' She's Received from Industry Friends
Remi Bader Talks Strides Made by Victoria Secret’s PINK: ‘You Definitely Wouldn't See a Body Like Mine’
Remi Bader on Victoria's Secret PINK Rebrand: 'Back in the Day, You Wouldn't See a Body Like Mine'
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Susie Evans Calls Out 'Bachelorette' Suitors for Dragging Clayton Echard with Will Smith TikTok
Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Says They Need Stitches Ahead of Jimmy Kimmel Performance
Demi Lovato Injures Forehead 'on a Crystal,' Needs Stitches Ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel' Performance
Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 1:40 pm ET on July 9, 2022** Kim Kardashian slips into a white bikini and crop top as she cools down in the sea during an idyllic getaway to Turks and Caicos. The reality star was seen relaxing on the sand and cooling off in the pristine blue ocean as she enjoyed some time on the beach. Kim showed off her slimmer figure in a stunning white bikini that showed off her curves and topped it with a white crop top emblazoned with the words THE INCREDIBLE. **Shot on 07/01/22** Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Glows Bright in a White Bikini During Trip to Turks & Caicos
Lena Dunham Shows Some Skin and Her Impressive Tattoos in Colorful Bikini Pictures https://www.instagram.com/p/CfovlFNLUYE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Lena Dunham Models Colorful Bikini Collection — and Shows Off Her Multiple Tattoos — on Instagram
Selena Gomez Transformed Her Short Bob into Long Summer Locks with Chic Bangs – See How She Got the Look!  Tiktok
Selena Gomez Debuts Hair Extensions and Bangs in TikTok Transformation: See How She Got the Look
Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez
Watch Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello Lip-Sync to a 'Dance Moms' Scene While Hanging Out in a New TikTok
Lizzo Shows Off Her New Hot Pink Locks as she Dances to 'Grrrls'
Lizzo Shows Off Fabulous New Hot-Pink Hair as She Dances to 'GRRRLS' on Instagram