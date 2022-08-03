Selena Gomez Shares Body Positivity Message While Rocking One-Piece Swimsuit from La'Mariette Collaboration

Selena Gomez knows that the hottest summer accessory is confidence!

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, stunned in a multi-colored La'Mariette one-piece swimsuit – which is part of the collection she designed in 2021 with her friend and former assistant Theresa Mingus – in a video uploaded to TikTok Wednesday, sharing a message about body positivity to her millions of followers in the process.

While Gomez soaked in the sun, the former Disney star lip-synced a popular audio clip from YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, known as Tasha K, which opens with someone saying, "Suck it in."

"I'm not sucking s--- in," mouths a radiant and seemingly makeup-free Gomez. "Real stomachs is coming the f--- back, okay?"

In April, the Selena + Chef star called out body shamers who criticize her appearance, saying in her TikTok Stories, "Honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.' "

"Bitch, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."

The Rare Beauty founder has been outspoken about accepting herself throughout the aging process, telling PEOPLE in January that she's "excited" to see what the future holds for her ahead of turning 30. Gomez celebrated her milestone birthday on July 22.

"I love growing up," said Gomez. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."