Selena Gomez Says 'a Lot of People Saw Something' During Wardrobe Malfunction at 2022 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez is getting candid with fans.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the Rare Beauty founder, 30, opened up about the wardrobe malfunction she experienced at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

According to Gomez, her white Celine halter dress was riding up the "entire time." At the show, she presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Clarkson, 40, assured her that she looked great regardless of the mishap and was "so radiant."

Gomez also spoke about her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, and talked with Clarkson about being "scared" to be so open.

"It wasn't easy," Gomez said, to which Clarkson replied: "I think it's refreshing. I think it's nice because it's such a filtered world. We're in different generations, so I feel like your age and younger, it's a different world where everyone filters everything online, and that's not life. That's not real life."

"Everybody has things, right?" the American Idol winner added, showing admiration for Gomez.

During an interview with PEOPLE in January, Gomez spoke about how she's navigating life in the spotlight.

"I love growing up," she said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

After her 30th birthday, the actress reflected on the lessons she learned throughout her career in a candid Instagram post.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of her from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."