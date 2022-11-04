Selena Gomez Says 'a Lot of People Saw Something' During Wardrobe Malfunction at 2022 Emmy Awards

"My dress was actually riding up the entire time," Selena Gomez said on The Kelly Clarkson Show of her Emmys attire

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 07:50 PM

Selena Gomez is getting candid with fans.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the Rare Beauty founder, 30, opened up about the wardrobe malfunction she experienced at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"A lot of people saw something they didn't want to see," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

According to Gomez, her white Celine halter dress was riding up the "entire time." At the show, she presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Clarkson, 40, assured her that she looked great regardless of the mishap and was "so radiant."

Steve Martin, <a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> and Martin Short speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Gomez also spoke about her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, and talked with Clarkson about being "scared" to be so open.

"It wasn't easy," Gomez said, to which Clarkson replied: "I think it's refreshing. I think it's nice because it's such a filtered world. We're in different generations, so I feel like your age and younger, it's a different world where everyone filters everything online, and that's not life. That's not real life."

"Everybody has things, right?" the American Idol winner added, showing admiration for Gomez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with PEOPLE in January, Gomez spoke about how she's navigating life in the spotlight.

"I love growing up," she said. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

After her 30th birthday, the actress reflected on the lessons she learned throughout her career in a candid Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget," the star wrote, captioning two black-and-white portraits of her from her birthday party. "Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she continued. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

Related Articles
Laura Dern beauty roundup
The 7 Products Laura Dern Can't Live Without
HARRY STYLES; GUCCI HA HA HA LIBERATED VANITY CAMPAIGN
Harry Styles' Gucci Collection Is a Dreamy Wonderland Full of Cherries and Angry Teddy Bears
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'So Proud of' Selena Gomez Upon 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Release
Olly Alexander, Rihanna, Johnny Depp
Singer Olly Alexander 'Won't Be Wearing' Savage X Fenty Anymore Following Johnny Depp Involvement
jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Natural Curls in Post-Shower Haircare Routine
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone Magazine
Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with Suicidal Thoughts and Sought In-Patient Treatment 4 Times
https://randrclub.com/
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Launch Capsule Clothing Collection 'R&R Club'
Anitta talked with PEOPLE at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on her upcoming Savage x Fenty performance
Anitta Teases Her 'Very Sexy' Savage x Fenty Performance: 'A Little Different Flavor'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker Recreates Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Look — with a Twist!
Michaela Coel Wears Custom Riccardo Tisci Gown to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Michaela Coel Teams with Riccardo Tisci on Custom Dress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Anna Sophia Robb's Wedding;
AnnaSophia Robb Says Hardest Part of Wedding Planning was Choosing Her Black Bridesmaids Dresses
Anthony Vaccarello and Kate Moss attend the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards
Kate Moss Wears Sheer Gown to Honor Anthony Vaccarello at 'WSJ. Magazine' 's Innovator Awards 
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
ELLE's 21st Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Roaming Inside
Elizabeth Banks Says Jennifer Lawrence Stuck a Fan up Her Dress During 'Hunger Games' to Cool Her Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me"
Jennifer Lopez Wears 'Mrs.' Necklace in Romantic Nod to Husband Ben Affleck
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Thought She'd Be 'Married by Now' — So She Threw Herself a Wedding-Themed 30th Party