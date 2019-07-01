Selena Gomez packed the perfect swimwear for her summer vacation.

The singer wore a sexy red low-back one-piece while on vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico. The $39.99 Krahs Swim “Comino” swimsuit is just one of several USA Collection pieces available in time for the 4th of July on krahs.com.

Gomez, 26, also designed a signature bikini for the new swimwear line (whose name is “shark” spelled backwards). The white “Selena” is a high-waisted bottom with an underwire bralette-style top. It’s identical to the red one Gomez designed for Krahs Swim’s first launch back in May, which she later debuted in an Instagram post.

Her second collaboration with the body positive company came about naturally, as the Krahs Swim founder Theresa Marie Mingus and The Dead Don’t Die star met five years ago and have been friends ever since. Gomez even posted a sweet black-and-white selfie of the two in May to promote the launch of Krahs Swim and celebrate her friend’s achievement.

“I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you,” Gomez wrote.

Despite boasting a staggering 152 Million Instagram followers, Gomez recently said she has a complicated relationship with social media. While promoting The Dead Don’t Die at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, the multi-hyphenate star opened up about her fears about the impact social media has made on her generation.

“I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible,” she said during a Cannes press conference, according to Variety. “It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

She added, “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me,” she explained. “I’ll see these young girls at meet-and-greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”