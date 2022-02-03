Selena Gomez Recalls Most Memorable Beauty 'Disaster,' Thinking 'I Have to Get Out of Here!'

Selena Gomez will never forget the 2018 Met Gala.

When asked to cite her worst "beauty disaster" in a Tuesday interview with Glamour UK, the Rare Beauty founder, 29, said her look at the Heavenly Bodies-themed event four years ago was the ultimate flub. Gomez, who wore a white Stuart Vevers Coach gown, glittery eyeshadow and diamond jewelry to the Met, told the outlet she regrets how tan she looks in photos.

"While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful," Gomez explained.

Although the "Wolves" singer was pleased with her tan at the start of the evening, she realized her complexion took on an increasingly orange tint.

"The night went on [and] it kept getting darker and darker," she said. "When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event - my first thought was - 'I have to get out of here!' "

Two days after the big night out, Gomez posted a video to Instagram joking about running away when she saw her photos from the event. In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building star jogged towards a car in a parking garage in her white gown, its train trailing behind her.

"Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️," she captioned the footage.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Gomez posted her Instagram video to "clap back" at her critics.

"In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person," the source said of the beauty blunder. "She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it."

Despite the distraction, the source told PEOPLE that Gomez "loved" her custom gown for the gala.

In conversation with Glamour UK, Gomez said that as a young woman in Hollywood, she used to "always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way," adding that it took "a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself."

The Grammy nominee, who turns 30 this year, shared a similar sentiment with PEOPLE last month, explaining that she's become more confident as she's grown older.