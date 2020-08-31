Selena Gomez Is Having 'So Much Fun' with Makeup in Quarantine: 'Sometimes I Just Wanna Feel Myself'

When she's off duty, Selena Gomez usually embraces a more natural look.

But like many stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old singer — who's launching her highly anticipated makeup line Rare Beauty on Thursday — has been experimenting with her glam.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've had so much fun just randomly trying my products and doing makeup. I find that it's actually kind of therapeutic," Gomez tells PEOPLE exclusively. "When you're being filmed and there's a lot of pressure, sometimes I'm nervous. But when I'm with myself and playing with makeup it's so much fun."

Adds the "Ice Cream" singer with a laugh: "Sometimes I just wanna feel myself, you know?"

Gomez's relaxed approach to makeup is one she hopes her fans also embrace as they dig into her beauty line, which has been two years in the making.

"I spent two years designing and working with chemists and dermatologists, and it's just something that I'm super, super proud of," she says. "But I'm not here to be like, 'Oh, I'm an expert. I'm here to be competitive.' I really just want to be a part of the community."

With Rare Beauty, Gomez hopes to help break down unrealistic beauty standards she and her young fans face every day.

"It can feel like a lot. You feel like you have to look a certain way or be a certain way," says the star, who kicked off the Rare Impact Fund — which is committing to raising $100 million over the next 10 years to help underserved communities get mental health treatment — on her birthday earlier this summer.

"Sometimes girls and boys will just say, 'No, I shouldn't...' or 'I don't know...," she says about letting self-doubt creep in. "I know I have, and I just thought this is a way to be a part of the beauty community and say, 'Hey, I don't know what I'm doing that much, but I'm practicing and learning and you can, too!'"

Another priority for Gomez was making sure Rare Beauty offered a diverse range of shades.

Image zoom Rare Beauty Courtesy of Rare Beauty

"We have 48 shades for our concealer and our foundation, and our blush and luminizer has all of these different colors that complement every skin color," she says. "That was really important to me."

Over the last few months, the entertainer has been sporting an enviably flawless cat-eye, and Gomez says it's all thanks to her Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Instagram

"I've never perfected that look before in my life! This brush is basically like a calligraphy brush, so precise and pigmented," she says. "I'm also really proud of the Lip Soufflé. I love color on my lips 'cause then I feel like you don't have to do as much everywhere else."

At the end of the day, Gomez says her line is made for whatever look her fans are hoping to create.