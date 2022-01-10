"If you're wondering why you're seeing this letter in the New York Times, it's because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve," Selena Gomez wrote

Selena Gomez Thanks Her Rare Beauty Team with Letter in The New York Times: 'More Than Makeup'

Selena Gomez is celebrating her Rare Beauty team in a big way.

The 29-year-old singer and actress penned an open thank you note — published Sunday in The New York Times — to her Rare Beauty team, in honor of the cosmetics company's accomplishments since its launch in September 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It would be an understatement for me to say I'm proud of my @rarebeauty team and what we have accomplished so far," Gomez wrote on Instagram, showing off the full-page ad with a smile. "Love you guys!"

In the heartfelt tribute, she began, "I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of it would have been possible without you."

"My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness — something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space," the Only Murders in the Building star said. "The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we're not meant to look a certain way, and that we're all unique and different and that's something that should be celebrated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

selena gomez rare beauty letter Credit: selena gomez/ instagram

Gomez then highlighted some of Rare Beauty's achievements, from getting over 200 of the beauty line's vegan and cruelty-free products into Sephora stores worldwide, to partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to certify the company as StigmaFree.

The Grammy-nominated singer also pointed out the progress of her Rare Impact Fund, which was launched with the goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to connect people in underserved communities with mental health services. According to the artist, over the past year, "we donated $1.2M to 8 grantees" and her Mental Health 101 initiative, raised "68,000 signatures and $400,000 in support."

"If you're wondering why you're seeing this letter in the New York Times, it's because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve," Gomez said.

"Rare Beauty is so much more than just one person," she wrote in conclusion. "It's more than makeup, even. It's you. It's us. And while we are still a young brand and we have a long way to go to achieve all our goals, I couldn't be prouder of how far we've come so far."

While promoting her Rare Beauty Spring 2022 collection in December 2021, Gomez opened up about how her beauty philosophy has evolved over the years and how past insecurities inspired her to launch a brand that breaks down "unrealistic standards of perfection."