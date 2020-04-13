Selena Gomez to Launch Her Makeup Line, Rare Beauty, with 48 Shades of Foundation and Concealer

Image zoom Rare Beauty/Instagram

Fans went wild when Selena Gomez first announced the news that she’s launching her own makeup brand, Rare Beauty, later this summer. But aside from dropping a few hints about what’s to come (and even secretly sporting some lipstick shades!) Gomez hasn’t given away too much information — until now.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, opened up to Amy Schumer, 38, in her cover story for Interview Magazine’s April 2020 issue about her own relationship with makeup and the inspiration behind the products she’s been creating behind-the-scenes for fans.

“I wanted to start a conversation about how can you make yourself feel great,” Gomez said. “It’s not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful.”

“People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure,” she continued.

Although Gomez has yet to announce exactly what day Rare Beauty will launch, she did share some more details about the products she has in the lineup. “I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. I use real people in the campaigns,” the star said of her inclusive approach to her brand.

Gomez first revealed that she’s been secretly working on this project for the past two years by posting a video to Instagram at the beginning of February.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait,” she captioned the post.

In the video set to the song “Rare” from her new album of the same name, Gomez tested different shades of lipsticks, talked with her team about being “so nervous” about the new business and brainstormed product ideas with large mood boards.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” Gomez, 27, said in the video.

She continued: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

The brand’s mission “is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.” Its statement reads, “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”