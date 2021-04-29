The superstar's beauty line is introducing a new education and advocacy campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

Selena Gomez Hopes She 'Can Help Others' with Mental Health Initiative Launched with Rare Beauty

When Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, last September, fostering conversations around self-acceptance and mental health was at the forefront of her mission. Now, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Rare Beauty's introducing a new education and advocacy campaign focused on bringing more mental health services and financial support to schools.

Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, which was launched with the goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to connect people in underserved communities with mental health services, is announcing its initiative Mental Health 101 — posing the often-asked question, "What if mental health education was taught in school?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As part of the education program, allies can join Rare Impact by signing a Change.com petition (advocating for more mental health education in schools), donating to the Rare Impact Fund and sharing Rare Beauty's informative, thoughtful toolkit on social media. Rare Beauty will be matching donations to the Rare Impact Fund up to $200,000.

"Mental health is personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it's something I am constantly working on. I hope I can help others work on it, too," Gomez said on the Change.com petition.

The idea for this campaign was inspired by the lack of resources available to Gomez growing up, which she wishes was more widely available.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

"I wish I learned about mental health the way I learned about other subjects growing up," the star said in a press release. "Every young person deserves to learn about their mental health at a young age so they're equipped to ask questions, have access to resources and empower themselves."

When Gomez launched Rare Beauty, she announced that one percent of all the brand's sales — as well as funds raised from partnerships cultivated with leading foundations, companies and nonprofit organizations — will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to provide tools, resources and support to those struggling with their mental health.

The brand also elected "expert advisors from leading universities, organizations and companies focused on mental health" to serve on the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council and help make decisions that "ensure maximum impact" in underserved communities.