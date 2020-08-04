Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is Launching Next Month: Get All the Details

Selena Gomez's makeup brand, Rare Beauty, is almost here!

After surprising fans by announcing that her debut cosmetics company was in the works in early February, Gomez, 28, just revealed the official launch date of the line — and it's only a few weeks away.

"I’m SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com," the star wrote on Instagram. "I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!"

In a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram feed, Gomez opened up by explaining the empowering mission behind her brand. "I live in a time where it's all about face. It's all about makeup. It's all about how you look in a lot of ways and that can be exciting and fun but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous," she said.

"So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy. It's not something that you need. And I felt like that's kind of who I am. I am very authentic. I'm very real with my fans. Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are can just feel beautiful exactly how they are," Gomez continued.

The star also explained how she hopes Rare Beauty's products (which have yet to be unveiled!) help people embrace their individuality and imperfections.

"There is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that," she said. "I just want us to stop comparing ourselves to people and to start embracing who we are."

The brand, which Gomez said has been two years in the making, focuses on inclusivity. “I have 48 shades of foundation and concealer. I use real people in the campaigns,” the star said in a previous Interview Magazine cover story.

Rare Beauty also already launched an initiative, called the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to connect people in underserved communities with much-needed mental health services.

One percent of all Rare Beauty sales — as well as funds raised from partnerships cultivated with leading foundations, companies and nonprofit organizations — will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to provide tools, resources and support to those struggling with their mental health, according to the press release.