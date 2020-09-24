Selena Gomez Puts Her Kidney Transplant Scar on Display in Blue Swimsuit: 'I Feel Confident'

The singer got her inner thigh scar from an emergency follow-up procedure after her kidney transplant in 2017

Selena Gomez is baring her scar with pride.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old singer posted an Instagram photo of herself modeling a blue one-piece with a front-zip closure from her longtime friend Theresa Marie Mingus's new swimwear line, La'Mariette. In the caption, Gomez shared that she finally feels confident enough to show the scar she received from an emergency follow-up procedure after her kidney transplant in 2017.

Gomez looks stunning and serene in the photo, wearing minimal makeup with her dark hair styled in a sleek low bun. She posed with one leg propped up on a rock, putting her inner thigh scar (which she first revealed in March 2018) and her prayer hands tattoo on full display.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” she captioned the post. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.”

The post garnered millions of likes in a matter minutes. Her fans, followers and famous friends also showed plenty of support — and applauded her bravery — in the comment section.

"Scar looks like Just another beautiful tattoo ❤️," celeb-favorite tattoo shop Bang Bang Tattoo wrote. "😍😍😍 You are so incredible 💖" Jenni "JWoww" Farley added.

"That scar is what defines you. One true fighter!!! 😍🔥❤️💎🙌🏼" one fan wrote. A second simply said, "Te amo."

Image zoom Selena Gomez Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Gomez's scar was first photographed in 2018, when the "Ice Cream" singer was spotted wearing an orange and black bikini on a yacht off the coast of Australia.

In 2017, the Disney Channel alum's best friend Francia Raísa donated a kidney to Gomez — and later detailed the toll it took on her physical and mental health.

During an on-camera interview with Self about the transplant procedure, Raísa, 29, showed her own scars and revealed that Gomez has a scar on the inside of her leg due to an emergency surgery following the transplant.

Although Gomez had been open about her battle with lupus for several years, fans were shocked in September 2017 when the singer revealed she’d received a kidney transplant from Raísa.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa Lester Cohen/Getty Images For Billboard

“My kidneys were just done,” Gomez explained in a 2018 interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Speaking about the potentially fatal health scare after surgery (which left Gomez with the scar on her inner thigh), Raísa told W Magazine, “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared. My kidney was very active, and when she turned, she broke an artery."

"They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place," the grown-ish actress explained.