Selena Gomez's Family Dinner Outfit Included These Classic White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $41

Everyone needs a pair of classic white sneakers on their shoe rack — and Selena Gomez just made a case for this sporty style.

On Tuesday night, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, grabbed dinner with her family at New York City celebrity hotspot Carbone. For the weeknight outing, Gomez wore black jeans, a long black coat layered over a gray sweater and pinstripe button-down shirt, and white Puma sneakers. She accessorized with huge gold hoop earrings and a $2,840 Louis Vuttion bag.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The My Mind and Me star's ensemble was preppy and polished, but her comfy kicks kept things casual. The upper portion of the Puma Carina Sneaker is constructed out of leather, complete with a subtle Puma logo on each side and a ribbed rubber platform sole for an overall low-key look. And right now, you can score the shoes for as little as $41.

DSW

Buy It! Puma Carina Sneaker, $40.99–$64.99; amazon.com and dsw.com

Puma sneakers have been a celebrity and fan-favorite footwear choice for decades thanks to the cushioned, cool design. The brand announced its upcoming collection with Rihanna last week, and while you can't shop the "Lift Me Up" singer's line just yet, there are plenty of Puma shoes that deserve a spot in your lineup that you can get right now.

The Puma Cali Sneaker resembles Gomez's Carina style, just with a slightly more chunky aesthetic — and it's the lowest price we've seen at Amazon in the past month. Multiple variations of the Cali silhouette are available on Zappos, including an all-white pick and this pastel pink and yellow version (the Puma Cali Dream) that brings suede into the mix.

Zappos

Buy It! Puma Cali Dream, $90; zappos.com

The Puma Mayze Sneaker kicks things up a notch with a thick platform and mixture of materials like leather, suede, and synthetic overlays. The padded collar and tongue provide superior cushioning while the off-white color complements neutral looks.

Zappos

Buy It! Puma Mayze Blank Canvas Sneaker, $89.35; zappos.com

Take a cue from Gomez and add a pair of Puma sneakers to your footwear roster this spring. The sporty kicks will balance out any preppy outfit you put together, and you're bound to reach for them when you run errands, too. Shop more Puma sneakers at Zappos and Amazon below.

Amazon

Buy It! Puma Cali Sneaker, $52.56 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Zappos

Buy It! Puma Cali Star, $80; zappos.com

Zappos

Buy It! Puma Mayze Classic, $90; zappos.com

