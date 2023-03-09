Lifestyle Style Selena Gomez's Family Dinner Outfit Included These Classic White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $41 The comfy kicks deserve a spot on your shoe rack By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Everyone needs a pair of classic white sneakers on their shoe rack — and Selena Gomez just made a case for this sporty style. On Tuesday night, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, grabbed dinner with her family at New York City celebrity hotspot Carbone. For the weeknight outing, Gomez wore black jeans, a long black coat layered over a gray sweater and pinstripe button-down shirt, and white Puma sneakers. She accessorized with huge gold hoop earrings and a $2,840 Louis Vuttion bag. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com The My Mind and Me star's ensemble was preppy and polished, but her comfy kicks kept things casual. The upper portion of the Puma Carina Sneaker is constructed out of leather, complete with a subtle Puma logo on each side and a ribbed rubber platform sole for an overall low-key look. And right now, you can score the shoes for as little as $41. DSW Buy It! Puma Carina Sneaker, $40.99–$64.99; amazon.com and dsw.com Harry Styles Hit the Gym in a One Direction T-Shirt and the Running Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Wear Puma sneakers have been a celebrity and fan-favorite footwear choice for decades thanks to the cushioned, cool design. The brand announced its upcoming collection with Rihanna last week, and while you can't shop the "Lift Me Up" singer's line just yet, there are plenty of Puma shoes that deserve a spot in your lineup that you can get right now. The Puma Cali Sneaker resembles Gomez's Carina style, just with a slightly more chunky aesthetic — and it's the lowest price we've seen at Amazon in the past month. Multiple variations of the Cali silhouette are available on Zappos, including an all-white pick and this pastel pink and yellow version (the Puma Cali Dream) that brings suede into the mix. Zappos Buy It! Puma Cali Dream, $90; zappos.com The Puma Mayze Sneaker kicks things up a notch with a thick platform and mixture of materials like leather, suede, and synthetic overlays. The padded collar and tongue provide superior cushioning while the off-white color complements neutral looks. Zappos Buy It! Puma Mayze Blank Canvas Sneaker, $89.35; zappos.com I Can't Stop Buying These White Sneakers That Are Stylish, Comfortable, and Hold Up for Years Take a cue from Gomez and add a pair of Puma sneakers to your footwear roster this spring. The sporty kicks will balance out any preppy outfit you put together, and you're bound to reach for them when you run errands, too. Shop more Puma sneakers at Zappos and Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Puma Cali Sneaker, $52.56 (orig. $80); amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Puma Cali Star, $80; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Puma Mayze Classic, $90; zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Gabrielle Union, and More Celebs Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It's on Sale 10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now This Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Say Is the 'Greatest Home Tool on Earth' Is $50 Off Today