Selena Gomez is showing off her strength in her latest campaign with Puma.

The star, 25, who has been a brand ambassador for Puma since September 2017, flashes her hard-earned abs in a colorblock sports bra and high-rise leggings along with the brand’s newest stylish sneaker, Amp XT. Gomez shared a shot from her new campaign on Instagram writing, “Striking a pose in the new @puma Defy Mid. #DoYou.”

Gomez unveiled her new shoot days after news broke that her longtime on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber proposed to model Hailey Baldwin.

Three days after Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement, Gomez was photographed in N.Y.C. in a casual pair of gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white sneakers. The statement tee, available for $49 at online clothing retailer Storets, featured the slogan “Only the Strong Survive” written in white letters across the pocket, possibly a cryptic message about her feelings since her ex’s announcement.

After splitting from The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye, last October, Gomez and Bieber began spending time together again. The exes were spotted riding bikes, kissing at his hockey games and even attended his dad Jeremy’s wedding in Jamaica together. However, after marking Bieber’s 24th birthday on her Instagram account, the couple’s newly rekindled romance ended abruptly.

“It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” said the source. Added a Bieber pal: “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”

Bieber officially confirmed his engagement to Baldwin on Monday just hours after his ex was photographed out in N.Y.C.