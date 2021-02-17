Selena Gomez Looks Cozy and Cute in Candid Makeup-Free Instagram Photo: 'K But Real Life'

The Rare Beauty founder wore glasses and a messy ponytail as she cuddled up in a blanket

Selena Gomez's quarantine nighttime look is totally relatable.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer posted several glam shots from her cover shoot for Interview Magazine's Spring 2020 issue on her Instagram Story, followed by a bare-faced photo of herself cuddling in bed with a blanket and a coffee mug in hand. "K but real life," the candid star captioned the snap. She also gave fans a glimpse into her quarantine side hustle — crocheting! — as what looks to be the start of blue blanket rests in her lap, complete with crochet hooks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gomez is not afraid to flaunt her natural beauty and often posts makeup-free photos of herself on Instagram.

Last year, the Rare Beauty founder appeared bare-faced in an episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets video series, where she opened up about her ongoing battle with acne.

"I've for sure had acne and usually it's kind of all in the T-zone," Gomez said. "I try not to pick at anything. Sometimes that's hard."

She added: "I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day."

Image zoom Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Following her daily skincare ritual has also become a form of self-care for Gomez. "When you are taking care of your skin you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul just because I think it's all connected," she said.

"What I've been so lucky is that I've started doing the thing that I love. And then eventually I grew up and I started to open up my entire mind to the possibility of the things I could do to help people to bring them joy or to make them laugh," Gomez said. "All of that genuinely brings me pure joy."

Gomez previously PEOPLE that Rare Beauty has been a long time coming.

"I spent two years designing and working with chemists and dermatologists, and it's just something that I'm super, super proud of," she says. "But I'm not here to be like, 'Oh, I'm an expert [or] to be competitive.' I really just want to be a part of the community."

At the end of the day, she hopes her products help her fans create whatever looks they want to dream up.