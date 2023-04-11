Selena Gomez's Latest Makeup-Free Selfie Has a Hilarious Twist: 'What Do We Do?'

Selena Gomez just wakes up like this

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 11, 2023 03:46 PM
Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Make-Up Free Selfie
Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has wild hair moments, too.

The Rare Beauty founder posted on Instagram Tuesday, giving her 411 million followers a makeup-free, bedhead-ridden selfie.

In the one-photo post, Gomez is pictured in an oversized black graphic T-shirt under her white comforter with an iPad in hand; next to her is friend Connar Franklin in a blue version of her tee and black sweatpants. Both of them have a major case of bedhead, with Gomez's hair in a particularly tangly bunch.

"What do we do during our sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved.. love you bestie," Gomez, 30, captioned the shot.

Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Make-Up Free Selfie
Selena Gomez/Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building star received praise for her filter-free, makeup-free image, with fans commenting things like, "I love how she's so unbothered about posting pictures of her natural self !!!," "love you😂😂😂serving some looks lol — the shirts are getting me." One fan even saw a nod to her Wizards of Waverly Place theme song: "Overslept hair unsightly."

This isn't the first time Gomez has given fans a look at her makeup-free mug: in March, the actress posted another all-natural selfie and gave a nod to her fellow Disney child star Miley Cyrus in the caption.

Along with sharing two clean-faced selfies, she added the caption, "Violet chemistry," an ode to a track on Cyrus' eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is described as "a love letter to L.A."

Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free Selfies with a Nod to Miley Cyrus' Song 'Violet Chemistry'   https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpv2SBMrAGY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Selena Gomez/instagram

Just before that, in February, the star also shared another bare-faced selfie with her followers, showing off her semicolon tattoo and curly locks with the caption, "Me."

Many complimented the singer and actress, including friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Connar Franklin.

"Most beautiful ever 💘💘" Petlz Beckham wrote, while Franklin called Gomez a "natural beauty."

Aubrey Plaza commented on the post with a heart eyes emoji, and both Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and the account for her mental health platform, Wondermind, left several red hearts in the comments.

