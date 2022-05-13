Selena Gomez Offers Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Peek of Her SNL Glam While in Rehearsals

Gomez is hosting the May 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will feature musical guest Post Malone

Selena Gomez is getting ready to take over Studio 8H!

The "Ice Cream" singer, 29, posted a short clip to her Instagram Story Thursday showing off her freshly manicured nails, makeup and chic ensemble while in rehearsals for Saturday Night Live.

The video was also shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who wrote in the caption, "SNL Rehearsals @selenagomez 🤭💅 #nailsbytombachik."

Gomez announced last week that she would making her SNL hosting debut this Saturday, writing on Instagram, "Mom…I think I've made it 😭 so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!"

Post Malone — who told PEOPLE this month that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child — will serve as the evening's musical guest.

Earlier this week, Camilla Cabello talked to PEOPLE about her friendship with Gomez, revealing that the Only Murders in the Building star "is somebody that's always been so supportive, a really great friend, and a person with great values."

Cabello added, "She's super empathetic, loyal, and honest. We have our own little group, and we hang out, and all of our conversations are real."

Selena Gomez Says She is "Thrilled" to Be Turning 30 This Year

