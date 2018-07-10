Selena Gomez Steps Out with Longer Locks as Ex Justin Bieber Confirms Engagement to Hailey Baldwin

Selena Gomez was spotted out and about in New York City on Monday as news of her ex Justin Bieber‘s engagement to Hailey Baldwin continued to make headlines.

The former Disney Channel star, 25, was photographed in the Big Apple in a casual pair of gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white sneakers.

She was all smiles too, debuting seemingly longer brown locks than earlier this month and Sunday, when she was hanging out with friends on a boat cruise around Manhattan with her hair pulled back.

Gomez had been sporting a blunt bob for much of this year, including during recent press and red carpet appearances for Hotel Transylvania 3.

Hours after Gomez was seen on Monday, Bieber officially confirmed his engagement to Baldwin.

The “Sorry” singer, 24, popped the question to Baldwin on Saturday night during a dinner in the Bahamas — just four months after he and Gomez called it quits (again).

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote on Instagram, captioning a black and white photo of him and his bride-to-be. “[I’m] so committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

The model, 21, tweeted minutes after her new fiancé’s post, writing, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

For what it’s worth, Gomez isn’t letting the news faze her.

After splitting from The Weeknd last October, Gomez and Bieber began spending time together again. The exes were spotted riding bikes, kissing at his hockey games and even attended his dad Jeremy’s wedding in Jamaica together.

However, after marking Bieber’s 24th birthday on her Instagram account, the couple’s newly rekindled romance ended abruptly.

“They haven’t spoken in months,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively about Gomez and Bieber. “She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year.”

“It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” said the source. Added a Bieber pal: “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”

Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey also wasn’t happy about their reconciliation.

“It was like their past tainted everything,” the Bieber pal added. “It wasn’t possible for them to have a future.”

Meanwhile, Gomez is “recording new music and gearing up for new projects,” the insider said.

“She hasn’t been thinking about Justin,” the source explained. “She’s in a great place and is very happy.”