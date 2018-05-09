Selena Gomez 'Loved' Her Met Gala Dress But Wanted to 'Clap Back at People' Who Criticized Her Tan

After Selena Gomez posted a cryptic Instagram video showing herself running away from her Met Gala photos, many began to speculate she wasn’t happy with her appearance on Monday’s red carpet. But an insider tells PEOPLE that the 25-year-old singer shared the clip as a message to her internet haters.

“In person, she honestly felt great but not everything looks the same as it does in person,” the source says. “She was just clapping back at people who were commenting on her tan and hair and wanted to make a joke about it.”

Twitter was quick to notice Gomez’s enhanced glow and users didn’t hold back from sharing their unfiltered thoughts about her overly bronzed appearance.

“Whoever gave selena gomez that spray tan tonight is holding a secret grudge against her,” one user wrote, with another writing, “Why is Selena Gomez looking like Ross when he got a spray tan? #MetGala.”

The insider tells PEOPLE that, Gomez “got it when she saw the photos.”

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

As for her custom Coach dress, Gomez “loved” the design and how it honored the theme.

“She had two outfits to choose from and decided on Sunday which one she was going to go with,” the source shares. “She loved the dress and was very involved with it.”

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Glamorous 2018 Met Gala Look

Rob Rich/WENN

2018 marked the star’s second time wearing Coach to the Met Gala, after being named the brand’s ambassador in 2016. She’s also designing the first Coach x Selena Gomez collection along with Creative Director Stuart Vevers, which will debut this fall.

As for this year’s Met dress, the opera length slip gown was made from vintage cream silk gauze, according to the brand. The dress also featured “hand-sewn lace incrustations,” “hand-pleated frills with metal studs” and “crystal embellishments reminiscent of motifs found in the Coach Fall 2018 runway collection.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Heavenly Beauty Looks at the 2018 Met Gala

And to really capture the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” Theme, Gomez’s favorite quote from scripture, “A woman who fears the lord is a woman who shall be praised,” was featured in her own handwriting on both her bag and a ribbon sewn into her gown.