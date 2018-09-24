Selena Gomez Wears 'Thriving' Sandals the Day After Announcing Her Social Media Hiatus

BACKGRID

Just one day after Selena Gomez announced she was taking a hiatus from social media to “take a step back and live,” the actress and singer wants the world to know she’s doing just fine.

While spotted out with friends sipping on a matcha tea after a run to Alfred Coffee in L.A., Gomez, 26, wore a mismatched pair of Melissa x Baja beach sandals that featured the word “THRIVING” in bold lettering across the straps. (The shoes are on sale right now at Shopbop.) She paired the footwear with drawstring trousers and a "Mankind" short-sleeved sweatshirt by 7 for all Mankind.

Expressing her emotions through her clothing is something Gomez has been known to do.

Gomez made a style statement earlier this month, when she wore the word “ugly” bedazzled on her hair. The bold look was a response to Italian designer Stefano Gabbana, who called her “ugly” on Instagram.

The outspoken 55-year-old Dolce & Gabbana co-founder made his remark on an Instagram post from The Catwalk asking fans to pick their favorite dress alongside a five-split photo of Gomez. Instead, he wrote “è proprio brutta,” on the photo, which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

But Gomez isn’t letting the haters bring her down. The star looked happier than ever when she posted a smiling selfie yesterday that was captioned “mood” as she announced she would be taking a break from social media.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she captioned the image. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!”

She added, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Taking a step away from the spotlight isn’t a negative thing for Gomez. After a fan commented “so glad to see u so HAPPY recently,” the star replied, “best I’ve ever been!”

Gomez has been through many ups and downs in the past few years — especially in 2017, when the star, who has battled lupus, received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. This month, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber secretly married model Hailey Baldwin.

A few days after the news of Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement in July, Gomez stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a statement tee featuring the slogan “Only the Strong Survive” written in white letters across the pocket — possibly her own cryptic message about how she feels about her past with Bieber.

However, Gomez wasn’t letting the news of her ex-boyfriend’s engagement faze her.

“They haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” the source said. A Bieber pal added: “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”