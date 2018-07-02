Geoff Robinson Photography/SplashNews; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Just in case there was any doubt about whether or not the the Meghan Markle Effect was in full force, Selena Gomez has just channeled the Duchess of Sussex making our royal fashion faceoff dreams a reality.

Last month, Meghan made an appearance at the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale wearing a white long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta dress decorated with a cornflower blue floral toile print. The dress, which sold for $5,490 on Moda Operandi, has since sold out — but that hasn’t prevented Gomez from sporting her very own version of the look.

Weeks after Meghan’s dress caught the attention of royal style lovers everywhere, Gomez stepped out at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation premiere, taking the fan favorite look for a spin. But instead of a dress that fell in line with royal protocol, Gomez went for a pop-star-approved twist. She wore a cropped bustier-style top and a matching midi skirt in the same exact Oscar de la Renta print, both of which are still available on Moda Operandi for $1,090 and $1,690, respectively.

Gomez wore the two-piece ensemble with silver sandals, a silver crystal-encrusted clutch and an updo. She also matched her makeup to the summery outfit, with a shimmering silvery-blue eye shadow shade on her lids.

But if a dress isn’t your style, there’s still another way to wear the celebrity-loved print. Oscar de la Renta has also created a crossbody bag with the same design.