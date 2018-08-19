Selena Gomez Shows Off Matching Tattoos with 3 BFFs: 'We Have Lived the Most Insane Story'

Selena Gomez‘s best friend Courtney Barry turned 26 earlier this month — and the star marked the occasion by getting inked.

“My best friend turned 26. Part one,” the “Back to You” singer, 26, captioned photos of herself with longtime friends Barry, Ashley Cook and Raquelle Stevens.

The entertainer posted a sweet tribute to her closest girlfriends while showing off their new matching tattoos of the number four.

“#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies,” she captioned the photos of the women laughing and hugging in the tattoo parlor. “You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!!”

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The star also got a number one tattooed on her rib cage with Barry, whom she called an “incredible woman” in another set of snaps.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Doesn’t Believe in Love at First Sight: ‘I Think You Gotta Know Someone’

“The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful,” Gomez wrote of the birthday girl. “You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1.”

Gomez has had a packed summer, recording her upcoming album and shooting Jim Jarmusch’s upcoming zombie film opposite Austin Butler, Bill Murray and more.

RELATED: She’s on a Boat! Selena Gomez Celebrates Turning 26 with Balloons, Bubbly and Her BFFs

The 13 Reasons Why producer — who also turned 26 surrounded by her closest friends during a yacht party in July — teased fans with a few details about her upcoming music last week.

“It’s very honest, but playful and I felt like creatively it is in a really great direction,” Gomez told fans during an Instagram Live. “I just wanted it to feel like what is going on in my head, which was a lot.”