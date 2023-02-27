Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free in New YouTube Video: 'Get Ready with Me to Do Absolutely Nothing'

Selena Gomez just gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she gets ready when she has absolutely nowhere to go.

The video, which was posted to Rare Beauty's YouTube channel on Monday, features a makeup-free Gomez as she walks through how she uses her brand's products to get ready for "a hot date with some ramen noodles and a good movie."

The video starts off with the Only Murders in the Building star applying Rare Beauty's Illuminating Primer, which she said is her favorite. While applying it, she shared, "We have one that's more matte, and this one is very fun and glowy."

Throughout the video, Gomez touched on each Rare Beauty product that she's applying, while sharing how she uses them and which ones are her favorites. Spoiler alert: She loves them all!

When she got to the concealer step, she joked about the differing opinions on how to apply it, considering everyone does it their own way.

Gomez took the tube and dotted spots of the product across her face, saying, "I know everybody has opinions on how to do the right concealer way. I don't know, this is just what I do, and I hope for the best."

In between steps, Gomez answered a few questions, including where she likes to shop with her sister (Sephora) and what advice she'd give to her beauty community. "Try to be intentional, take moments for you — take moments for people that really matter," she shared. "And I guess another piece of advice is just be aware of who you surround yourself with."

Gomez even thanked Rare Beauty fans who have taken to TikTok to make their own videos using the products. Beauty-lovers all over have done their own getting ready videos using all of the Rare Beauty products in their own way — and Gomez said she definitely pays attention to them.

Rare Beauty/YouTube

Gomez's sweet video comes after the star announced a breakup from social media last week.

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later," she said. "I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

The break was a result of Gomez reacting to a fan-made TikTok video that implied that Hailey Bieber's TikTok video shared in January was a subtle jab at Gomez. In the clip, the model lip-synced to a viral audio sound alongside two friends, including Kendall Jenner.

The trio mouthed: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Though the video made no mention of Gomez, it was deleted shortly after being posted.

When the video was brought to the singer's attention a month later, she was quick to shut down any drama. "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," Gomez commented last week on the video, which was shared on Jan. 9 by user @ellenacuario.

Gomez also found herself caught in another alleged social media argument involving Bieber, though this one was with Kylie Jenner. Following an Instagram Story last week where Gomez joked that she'd overlaminated her eyebrows, some people on social media accused Jenner and Bieber of making fun of Gomez. However, Jenner and Gomez swiftly shut that down.