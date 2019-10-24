Selena Gomez Wore a Fuzzy Cardigan from Free People in Her ‘Lose You to Love Me’ Music Video

Selena Gomez has managed to surprise us twice in the past 24 hours by dropping two self-love ballads, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” — which fans believe are anthems about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

As if our hearts weren’t already exploding enough over her vulnerable and powerful lyrics, she also gave us major cozy outfit inspo — Gomez wore a slouchy cardigan sweater from (drumroll, please) Free People in the “Lose You to Love Me” music video. And needless to say, we’re obsessed with the fuzzy sweater for fall. In the video, which was shot entirely on the iPhone 11, Gomez sits in a chair wearing a black slip dress with the Free People One Allegra Cardi draped over her shoulders.

The fuzzy cropped sweater is super soft and has button closures down the front that make it the perfect versatile piece — you can wear it open and loose with a cute slip dress and boots like Gomez, or button it all the way up and pair it with your favorite high-waisted denim. Button-up cardigans have been popular for decades, but celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, and Bella Hadid have recently turned this look into the “it” sweater style of the season — and seeing Gomez so chicly pull it off only further solidifies our need to try the trend ASAP.

Image zoom Selena Gomez/Instagram

Luckily, her exact fuzzy cardigan is still available in almost every size on Free People’s website, retailing for $128. It comes in four other colors besides the black shade Gomez wore, including lilac purple, petal pink, teal, and white. With so much hype around her new music, we have a feeling this cozy cardigan won’t be in stock much longer. Hurry and scoop it up so you can live in it all season long while listening to Gomez’s new music on repeat.

Buy It! FP One Allegra Cardi, $128; freepeople.com