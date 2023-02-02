Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Fresh Skin and Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Selfies

Selena Gomez is keeping it real on social media with some bare-faced selfies.

On Wednesday, the Rare Beauty founder shared some makeup-free photos of herself, simply captioning the post, "Me."

Gomez, 30, took the first two selfies while wearing a blue-colored top, but in the third and final photo, she rests her cheek on her hand wearing a different top while leaning on what appears to be a doorframe.

Not only does she show off her fresh skin, but her wavy hair is let down in the shots.

Many complimented the singer and actress, including friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Connar Franklin.

"Most beautiful ever 💘💘" Petlz Beckham wrote, while Franklin called Gomez a "natural beauty."

Aubrey Plaza commented on the post with a heart eyes emoji, and both Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and the account for her mental health platform, Wondermind, left several red hearts in the comments.

After attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for cameras at the event.

In a recorded Instagram Live video reposted via PopNewsDaily account on TikTok, Gomez addressed the critics while chatting with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she told her followers before turning her head to Gracie, asking for her opinion, "right?"

After Gracie appeared to agree with the singer, Gomez burst into laughter.