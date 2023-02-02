Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Fresh Skin and Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Selfies

The singer and actress simply captioned her post, "Me"

By
Published on February 2, 2023 12:20 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIvuETLn84/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D selenagomez Verified Me 4h
Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is keeping it real on social media with some bare-faced selfies.

On Wednesday, the Rare Beauty founder shared some makeup-free photos of herself, simply captioning the post, "Me."

Gomez, 30, took the first two selfies while wearing a blue-colored top, but in the third and final photo, she rests her cheek on her hand wearing a different top while leaning on what appears to be a doorframe.

Not only does she show off her fresh skin, but her wavy hair is let down in the shots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIvuETLn84/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D selenagomez Verified Me 4h
Selena Gomez/Instagram

Many complimented the singer and actress, including friends Nicola Peltz Beckham and Connar Franklin.

"Most beautiful ever 💘💘" Petlz Beckham wrote, while Franklin called Gomez a "natural beauty."

Aubrey Plaza commented on the post with a heart eyes emoji, and both Gomez's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, and the account for her mental health platform, Wondermind, left several red hearts in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoIvuETLn84/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D selenagomez Verified Me 4h
Selena Gomez/Instagram

After attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for cameras at the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a recorded Instagram Live video reposted via PopNewsDaily account on TikTok, Gomez addressed the critics while chatting with her 9-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she told her followers before turning her head to Gracie, asking for her opinion, "right?"

After Gracie appeared to agree with the singer, Gomez burst into laughter.

Related Articles
Carrie Underwood THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR; credit: Jeff Johnson
Sequins, Ritz and Lots of Glitz! Go Inside Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour Wardrobe 
Kylie Jenner stuns in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos
Kylie Jenner Dons Tiny Black Bikini on Vacation After Splitting from Boyfriend Travis Scott
Jenna Bush Hager, hoda kotb
Jenna Bush Hager Is Packing 'Zero' Underwear as 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' Heads to Quebec City
Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England.
Gigi Hadid Admits She's 'Terrified' of Facials: 'I'm Not Much of a Skincare Guru'
Gisele photo shoot
Gisele Bündchen Poses in Sexy, Hot-Pink Swimsuit on Set as Ex Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Pete Davidson shows off his newly shaved head
Pete Davidson Rocks Newly Shaved Head to Cheer New York Knicks on at Madison Square Garden 
Latto attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Latto Claps Back at Internet 'Panty Police' by Listing Her Underwear on eBay – Amassing Nearly 100k Bid
Gwyneth Paltrow, apple martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Outfit Highlight Reel — and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes a Cameo
Savannah Guthrie Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore
Savannah Guthrie Got Her First Tattoo with Friend Drew Barrymore: 'I Actually Haven't Told My Mom!'
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Gap campaign
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in Gap Campaign Captured Before His Death: 'It Brought Tears to Our Eyes'
stephanie seymour
Stephanie Seymour Wears Late Son Harry Brant's Suit and His Name on Her Back in Touching Tribute
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Sheer Latex Dress and Nipple Pasties Leave Fans Starstruck: See Her Daring Look!
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Poses in See-Through Dress for Another Photoshoot 3 Months After Tom Brady Divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey Pose Together at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event
Tia Mowry Product Launch
Tia Mowry Debuts Natural Hair Care Line: 'Curly Girls Don't Just Buy One Product — We Have a Routine'