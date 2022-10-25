Lifestyle Style Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24 The classic print never goes out of style By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Solid-colored staples are necessary in every closet, but from time to time, it's fun to stand out in a print — and that's exactly what stars are doing this fall. Selena Gomez and Jennifer Garner were both spotted wearing a classic pattern, black and white stripes, in the form of cozy sweaters last week. On Tuesday, Garner stepped out in Los Angeles in a striped cardigan with gold buttons, baggy blue jeans, and black combat boots. The next day, Gomez grabbed dinner in New York City in a black and cream striped turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and square-toed black boots. She topped off her casual dinner look with a sleek wool coat and accessorized with gold hoops and a $3,800 Louis Vuitton handbag. The My Mind & Me star's chunky sweater is from one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands, Everlane, where it's also available in cream, caramel, and blue. With an oversized fit, the striped sweater complements denim (as Gomez showcased), but it would also pair well with leggings or leather pants this season. Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Cloud Turtleneck in Black/Oatmeal, $165; everlane.com Calling all shoppers! At $165, this striped sweater isn't exactly cheap, but Everlane is praised for its high quality essentials that last for years of wear — as proven by Markle's many rewears of the brand's jumpsuits, jeans, and tote bags over the years. So, you're bound to get your money's worth with this timeless turtleneck. But if you'd prefer to spend less, this cashmere crewneck is 30 percent off at Nordstrom, ringing in at $90, a reasonable price for the sought-after, luxurious fabric. For less than half that price, this V-neck striped sweater from Amazon features split hems and is ideal for layering under a leather jacket or lightweight coat this fall. Amazon Buy It! Goodthreads V-Neck Striped Sweater, $43.80; amazon.com Half-zips are all the rage right now, and this striped pick oozes coziness. We can already see ourselves going for a crisp coffee run in this as we soak up the last days when one layer is enough to keep us warm. This polo sweater, on the other hand, can easily be dressed up with trousers and loafers for the office or down with jeans for brunch — and it's just $28. Cider Buy It! Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Top, $28; shopcider.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Shoppers Love This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweater Dress for the Holidays, and It's Now Just $45 at Amazon Oprah Once Deemed This Cozy Brand One of Her Favorite Things — and It's Secretly on Sale Right Now Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet Take a cue from Selena and Jennifer and shake things up in stripes this fall. With a print as classic as this, you're bound to keep turning to these picks year after year. Shop more black and white striped sweaters from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Revolve below. Amazon Buy It! Floerns Drop Shoulder Striped Sweatshirt, $23.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kirundo Striped Black and White Sweater, $33.59 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! a.Jesdani Long Sleeve Knit Striped Cardigan, $38.99 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $89.90 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! English Factory Stripe Half-Zip Sweater, $100; nordstrom.com Revolve Buy It! Line & Dot Ariel Sweater, $104; revolve.com