Solid-colored staples are necessary in every closet, but from time to time, it's fun to stand out in a print — and that's exactly what stars are doing this fall.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Garner were both spotted wearing a classic pattern, black and white stripes, in the form of cozy sweaters last week. On Tuesday, Garner stepped out in Los Angeles in a striped cardigan with gold buttons, baggy blue jeans, and black combat boots. The next day, Gomez grabbed dinner in New York City in a black and cream striped turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and square-toed black boots. She topped off her casual dinner look with a sleek wool coat and accessorized with gold hoops and a $3,800 Louis Vuitton handbag.

The My Mind & Me star's chunky sweater is from one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands, Everlane, where it's also available in cream, caramel, and blue. With an oversized fit, the striped sweater complements denim (as Gomez showcased), but it would also pair well with leggings or leather pants this season.

striped sweaters
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Cloud Turtleneck in Black/Oatmeal, $165; everlane.com

At $165, this striped sweater isn't exactly cheap, but Everlane is praised for its high quality essentials that last for years of wear — as proven by Markle's many rewears of the brand's jumpsuits, jeans, and tote bags over the years. So, you're bound to get your money's worth with this timeless turtleneck.

But if you'd prefer to spend less, this cashmere crewneck is 30 percent off at Nordstrom, ringing in at $90, a reasonable price for the sought-after, luxurious fabric. For less than half that price, this V-neck striped sweater from Amazon features split hems and is ideal for layering under a leather jacket or lightweight coat this fall.

striped sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Goodthreads V-Neck Striped Sweater, $43.80; amazon.com

Half-zips are all the rage right now, and this striped pick oozes coziness. We can already see ourselves going for a crisp coffee run in this as we soak up the last days when one layer is enough to keep us warm. This polo sweater, on the other hand, can easily be dressed up with trousers and loafers for the office or down with jeans for brunch — and it's just $28.

striped sweaters
Cider

Buy It! Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Top, $28; shopcider.com

Take a cue from Selena and Jennifer and shake things up in stripes this fall. With a print as classic as this, you're bound to keep turning to these picks year after year. Shop more black and white striped sweaters from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Revolve below.

striped sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Drop Shoulder Striped Sweatshirt, $23.99; amazon.com

striped sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Striped Black and White Sweater, $33.59 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

striped sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! a.Jesdani Long Sleeve Knit Striped Cardigan, $38.99 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com

striped sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $89.90 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com

striped sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! English Factory Stripe Half-Zip Sweater, $100; nordstrom.com

striped sweaters
Revolve

Buy It! Line & Dot Ariel Sweater, $104; revolve.com

