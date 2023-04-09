Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Are Wearing Long, Layerable Coats for Spring in Totally Different Ways

And you can, too, for as little as $23

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Published on April 9, 2023 06:00 PM

Selena Gomez coat TOUT
Photo: Getty Images

Layers are key in the spring, and one timeless option is a lightweight duster coat. Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are both making a case for wearing the long style this season, but in very different ways.

Last week, Aniston wore not one, but two dusters while promoting her new movie Murder Mystery 2 in New York City. Both times, the Friends star layered the coats over solid-colored form-fitting dresses (beige on beige and black on black) for elegant monochromatic looks. She finished off the polished ensembles with sleek stilettos.

Gomez's outfits, on the other hand, could not have been more casual. While filming Only Murders in the Building earlier this week (also in the Big Apple), the actress looked seriously comfy. First, she wore a charcoal gray hoodie with black joggers from bestie Taylor Swift's Eras Tour under a black coat. Two days later, Gomez layered a long camel coat over a cream crew and army green sweatpants. Both times, she stepped out in mini Ugg boots, a go-to choice for her.

Selena Gomez coat EMBED
Getty Images

Both Aniston and Gomez's outerwear picks are simple, sophisticated silhouettes for spring, and the lightweight materials make them the ideal layering piece for unpredictable temperatures. As the celebs' drastically different styling choices proved, you can wear long coats any way you choose — comfy and casual, pretty and polished, or somewhere in between.

Long Lightweight Coats

All four coats in question (two for both Gomez and Aniston) stayed in the neutral space, which is a smart move. Due to their layerable nature, long coats in versatile colors are key. This $23 camel coat can easily be thrown over jeans and a T-shirt, leggings and a hoodie, or a mini dress for date night. This khaki coat closely resembles Gomez's, but unlike the Rare beauty founder's, which costs $1,170, this one is just $50.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Knit Pockets Long Cardigan Jackets Sweater
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Front Pocket Knit Coat, $49.99; amazon.com

Dusters are similar to coatigans, a cross between a coat and a cardigan, which is a cozy option to try on for size. This plain option comes in 28 colors at Amazon while this burnt orange version, on sale for nearly 50 percent off right now, features a tie belt for a secure fit.

Levi Duster Line & Dot
Revolve

Buy It! Line & Dot Levi Duster, $64 (orig. $120); revolve.com

Take a page out of Gomez and Aniston's books and try a long, lightweight coat this spring. Clearly, they're onto something. Shop more affordable options below.

BELTED SHAWL COLLAR COAT
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Belted Shawl Collar Coat, $22.50 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com

GRACE KARIN Essential Solid Open Front Maxi Long Knitted Cardigan Sweater for Women
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Long Knitted Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com

Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Tia Knit Cardi SNDYS
Revolve

Buy It! SNDYS Tia Knit Cardi, $85; revolve.com

Brushed Belted Longline Coat ASOS DESIGN
Nordstrom

Buy It! Asos Design Brushed Belted Longline Coat, $107; nordstrom.com

Free People Rae Duster Free People
Revolve

Buy It! Free People Rae Duster, $119 (orig. $198); revolve.com

