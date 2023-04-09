Lifestyle Style Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Are Wearing Long, Layerable Coats for Spring in Totally Different Ways And you can, too, for as little as $23 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 9, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Layers are key in the spring, and one timeless option is a lightweight duster coat. Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are both making a case for wearing the long style this season, but in very different ways. Last week, Aniston wore not one, but two dusters while promoting her new movie Murder Mystery 2 in New York City. Both times, the Friends star layered the coats over solid-colored form-fitting dresses (beige on beige and black on black) for elegant monochromatic looks. She finished off the polished ensembles with sleek stilettos. Gomez's outfits, on the other hand, could not have been more casual. While filming Only Murders in the Building earlier this week (also in the Big Apple), the actress looked seriously comfy. First, she wore a charcoal gray hoodie with black joggers from bestie Taylor Swift's Eras Tour under a black coat. Two days later, Gomez layered a long camel coat over a cream crew and army green sweatpants. Both times, she stepped out in mini Ugg boots, a go-to choice for her. Getty Images Both Aniston and Gomez's outerwear picks are simple, sophisticated silhouettes for spring, and the lightweight materials make them the ideal layering piece for unpredictable temperatures. As the celebs' drastically different styling choices proved, you can wear long coats any way you choose — comfy and casual, pretty and polished, or somewhere in between. Long Lightweight Coats Boohoo Belted Shawl Collar Coat, $22.50 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com Grace Karin Long Knitted Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com Anrabess Front Pocket Knit Coat, $49.99; amazon.com Line & Dot Levi Duster, $64 (orig. $120); revolve.com Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com SNDYS Tia Knit Cardi, $85; revolve.com Asos Design Brushed Belted Longline Coat, $107; nordstrom.com Free People Rae Duster, $119 (orig. $198); revolve.com Jennifer Aniston's Spacious Straw Tote in 'Murder Mystery 2' Is the Perfect Big Bag for Beach Days All four coats in question (two for both Gomez and Aniston) stayed in the neutral space, which is a smart move. Due to their layerable nature, long coats in versatile colors are key. This $23 camel coat can easily be thrown over jeans and a T-shirt, leggings and a hoodie, or a mini dress for date night. This khaki coat closely resembles Gomez's, but unlike the Rare beauty founder's, which costs $1,170, this one is just $50. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Front Pocket Knit Coat, $49.99; amazon.com Dusters are similar to coatigans, a cross between a coat and a cardigan, which is a cozy option to try on for size. This plain option comes in 28 colors at Amazon while this burnt orange version, on sale for nearly 50 percent off right now, features a tie belt for a secure fit. Revolve Buy It! Line & Dot Levi Duster, $64 (orig. $120); revolve.com Take a page out of Gomez and Aniston's books and try a long, lightweight coat this spring. Clearly, they're onto something. Shop more affordable options below. Boohoo Buy It! Boohoo Belted Shawl Collar Coat, $22.50 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Long Knitted Cardigan, $38.99; amazon.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Duster Cardigan Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $138); madewell.com Revolve Buy It! SNDYS Tia Knit Cardi, $85; revolve.com Nordstrom Buy It! Asos Design Brushed Belted Longline Coat, $107; nordstrom.com Revolve Buy It! Free People Rae Duster, $119 (orig. $198); revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Gardening Kneeling Pad Shoppers Say Works Wonders on Knee Pain Is on Double Sale at Amazon 17 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals We're Eyeing Right Now, Including a Meat Thermometer for 81% Off This Spin Mop Won't Leave Behind 'Any Streaks,' and It's on Sale for Just $50 at Amazon Right Now