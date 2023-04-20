This $4 Hanes Tank Top Looks Just Like the Ones Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Timothée Chalamet Are Wearing

First, Selena Gomez posted a selfie on Instagram in a plain white tank top, wearing minimal makeup save a pop of bright red lipstick. Then, Shawn Mendes stepped out in Los Angeles in a white tank top and black shorts, fresh off of his reunion with Camila Cabello at Coachella. And just yesterday, Timothée Chalamet wore black sweatpants and a white tank top on set, accessorizing with a simple silver chain.

All three of these sightings prove that sometimes, less is more. You can wear a white tank top anywhere this summer, and this option by Hanes, the brand that does basics better than anyone else, is just $4 at Amazon.

Buy It! Hanes 3-Pack A-Tank, $10.98; amazon.com

The pack of three white tank tops costs $11, which breaks down to less than $4 per tank. And although it's technically a men's tank top, plenty of women wear it, too. Reviewers recommend sizing down, but they like how it's longer than some women's tank tops.

Amazon has plenty of white tank tops from Hanes and other highly rated brands available for under $10 apiece — shop the best picks below.

White Tank Tops Inspired by Celebrities

Many women have opted for these Hanes boys' tank tops, according to rave reviews. A pack of six costs just $10, making this option even more affordable, at $2 per tank. One reviewer, who typically wears a size 4-6 in women's, bought an XL and deemed it "slightly roomy" and "a perfect cheap tank for women." Another wrote that the arm holes "don't dig into [their] armpits" and the tank tops are "long enough to tuck in without being bunchy."

Buy It! Hanes Tank Undershirt, 5-Pack, $9.98; amazon.com

If you'd rather stick to women's clothing, this Hanes tank top is a good choice. It has racked up over 8,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "very comfortable" and "soft" in reviews. You might want to stock up on a few of these since they're just $9.

Buy It! Hanes Scoopneck Cotton Jersey Tank, $8.40; amazon.com

Pair your timeless white tank top with athletic clothes like Mendes' shorts and Chalamet's sweatpants while you lounge around the house, or wear it with jeans and skirts for spring and summer outings. No matter how you style it, you can never go wrong with a white tank top. Shop more options below.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Undershirts, 6-Pack, $16.70; amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes White Undershirt, 6-Pack, $18.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate Tagless Tank, 7-Pack, $32 (orig. $42); amazon.com

Buy It! Comfneat 4-Pack Slim-Fit Basic Tanks, 4-Pack, $25.99; amazon.com

