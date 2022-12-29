See Selena Gomez Go from Make-up Free to Everyday Glam in Getting Ready TikTok 

As a beauty entrepreneur, Selena Gomez definitely has some useful makeup tips to share.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, the Rare Beauty founder, 30, showed fans how she achieves her everyday glam using her favorite products from her cosmetics brand.

With a fresh face and her hair and body wrapped in a towel, Gomez starts by shaping her brows with castor hair oil and a spoolie brush.

After using a toner and serum, she applies the Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener (a new launch from her Spring 2023 collection) and a concealer. She blends both products in with her fingers and a sponge after setting them with the Always an Optimist 4-In-1 Mist.

Gomez follows up with a bronzer stick on her cheekbones and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in a mauve pink shade along with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, a combination that went viral on TikTok. She also dusts on a powder highlighter for extra shimmer.

Last but not least, after a few dabs of the Soft Radiance setting powder under her eyes and on her chin, she tops off her look with a warm-hued Rare Beauty lip liner and lipstick.

The video ends with Gomez modeling her natural glam and wearing a white tank top, gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.

"happy, merry Christmas from your Rare beauty family!! Love you all so much! I'm grateful for each and every one of you💕," she wrote under the post.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Many of the singer's fans showed love for Rare Beauty in the comments, one writing how it inspired them to start using makeup again. It's this community that inspired Gomez to create the brand in 2020 in the first place.

"What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space," Gomez told PEOPLE exclusively this month at a press event celebrating the brand's newest launches. "I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

She remembered thinking that the line "wasn't going to sell," yet the Only Murders in the Building actress was happy she was met with a positive response, thanks to the products' versatility.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Going into the new year, Gomez now has three new shades of the Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in her collection.

"I wanted to add more neutral shades to this collection that are wearable for every day, so we created three new shades: Confident, which is a beautiful rose mauve; Elevate, a light warm beige; and Kindness, a nude pink tone," she told PEOPLE exclusively on the hues, which launched this week.

The My Mind & Me star revealed that the shade names were "inspired by positive words and affirmations that inspire me," which is a theme throughout the existing range.