Selena Gomez Goes Blonde in Season 3 of Her Cooking Show Selena + Chef — Watch the Trailer!

Selena Gomez is cooking up some fun with a cute platinum look.

The Disney Channel alum, 29, showed off her bleached blonde hair in the season 3 trailer of her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which premieres Oct. 28. "I'm back, and I'm blonde," Gomez proclaims in the promo.

She previously debuted the transformation on the Instagram for her cosmetic line Rare Beauty. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the photo in April, over three years after she last went blonde.

Gomez is joined by some of her closest friends and family, as well as a roster of celebrity chefs — including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe — for the third season of her at-home cooking show.

The Only Murders in the Building actress will whip up some recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more, with some COVID-safe help from her culinary guests.

She also gives each chef the opportunity to spotlight a charity of their choice. The show has helped raise $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations over the first two seasons, since premiering last year.

Gomez previously told PEOPLE how the show came about during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I found myself cooking more just as a result of being home over the last six months," she said in August 2020. "I thought I was a decent cook before, but doing the show was definitely humbling — I realized I didn't know as much as I thought I did."

"I thought I knew how to make pasta, but I wasn't cooking it properly!" Gomez added.