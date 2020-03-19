Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid Love These Fuzzy Sandals — and They’re on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Getty; Splash (2)

There was a time when fluffy slippers were reserved for cozy house days and Friday nights in, but countless celebrities are making us rethink the limits of the comfy accessory. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities have been spotted wearing different variations of Ugg’s fluffy sandals, which are essentially hybrids of fuzzy slippers and strappy sandals, out in public.

The shoes have all the whimsy of a 1960s house slipper that would fit right into an Audrey Hepburn flick but with modern details, like a practical flat silhouette and elastic straps. And instead of wearing them indoors with a nightgown à la old Hollywood, celebrities have taken them to the streets paired with casual attire.

For instance, Gigi Hadid sported the Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slides in neon yellow with bike shorts and a baggy long-sleeve t-shirt, while her sister, Bella, wore a pair of Fuzz Yeah Genuine Shearling Slides with an oversized cardigan on a yacht in Monaco. Gomez, meanwhile, wore her Fuzzette Genuine Shearling Slippers with black leggings and a denim jacket, and Lucy Hale styled the same slippers with distressed jeans and a graphic t-shirt.

Whether you can picture yourself wearing these light-hearted sandals at home or out and about, now is the time to invest in them. They’re available at Nordstrom, which just knocked 25 percent off the prices of these and so many other products.

Keep scrolling to shop what might be the fuzziest trend we’ve ever seen celebrities get behind. But hurry — styles are selling out fast.

Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide, from $74.96 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

Oh Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper, $74.96 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

Fuzzette Genuine Shearling Slipper

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fuzzette Genuine Shearling Slipper, from $67.46 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Fuzzalicious Genuine Shearling Slipper

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Fuzzalicious Genuine Shearling Slipper, $50.18 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

Le Fluff Flatform Sandal

Image zoom

Buy It! Ugg Le Fluff Flatform Sandal, from $104.96 (orig. $139.95); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.