Selena Gomez Gifts Britney Spears with Her Favorite Makeup Products and a Bikini: 'Love You So Much'

Pop stars have to stick together — as Britney Spears and Selena Gomez are proving with a sweet exchange on social media!

On Monday, the pop star, 39, posted an Instagram photo showing off a "very cool" package Gomez herself. In the caption, Spears shared that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer, 28, sent products from her Rare Beauty makeup line and a piece from her recent swimwear collaboration with La'Mariette.

"Ok guys ... great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it 👙and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez !!!!" Spears wrote. "Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb 💣 and smells very good !!!! Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I've been looking for shimmers 😉💅💋 !!!!!!"

Britney Spears Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Gomez sweetly responded in the comment section, writing, "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it - love you so much 👑♥️"

The light-hearted post comes just days after Spears used social media to call out the people in her life who she perceives as being falsely supportive after years of silence.

Amid her well-publicized conservatorship battle, the hitmaker shared a quote on her Instagram page, reading "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

"There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there's nothing worse than that !!!!" she began in the caption alongside the Friday post.

britney spears Britney Spears | Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Filmmagic

Spears continued, "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

"Again … NO … so if you're reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you're gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous it's not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!!" she concluded. "PS if you're reading this today and you can relate …. I'm sorry because I know what it's like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!"

Spears has received a wave of public support from fans, fellow celebrities and her own family members after taking the stand during a June 23 court hearing and speaking out about her 13-year conservatorship for the first time.

At the time, Spears made numerous bombshell allegations, including how she was required to have an IUD and was not allowed to have more children. (The pop star is mom to sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)