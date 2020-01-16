Selena Gomez Debuts a Meaningful New Neck Tattoo in Honor of Her Album Rare

Selena Gomez is commemorating the release of her new album in a not-so-rare way!

The singer, 27, shared a photo and video on Instagram showing off a brand new addition to her tattoo collection — a tiny neck tattoo featuring the title of her third solo album, Rare, written in cursive script.

“Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare,” she captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday.

New York City-based Bang Bang Tattoo shop — the artists responsible for creating Gomez’s prayer hands upper-thigh tattoo back in November — commented, “❤️❤️❤️ You’re the best” under her post.

Gomez’s new album Rare (which dropped on Friday) comes after a long hiatus for the singer, who has been working hard to get to a healthier and happier place emotionally by focusing on her mental health with therapists for six years and seeking professional help at treatment facilities.

The album, which includes her first Billboard No. 1 song “Lose You to Love Me”, marks a new beginning for the pop star, who appears to be shedding her past with upbeat breakup and self-love anthems.

“Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on,” she told PEOPLE exclusively before the album dropped. “I related to everything on this record very, very clearly.”

On Friday, Gomez also dropped the music video for her album title track. In the lush, nature-themed clip, she debuted another meaningful tattoo while dancing through a whimsical garden filled with butterflies and colorful plants.

Near the beginning of the video, Gomez raises her arms above her head, showing off the new tattoo on the back of her right arm. Though the tattoo isn’t fully visible, Gomez has previously said that it features the date of her 2017 kidney transplant.

The singer gave another look at the tattoo in an Instagram post of photos from the “Rare” music video shoot. A number “6” is visible on her arm in one of the photos, possibly indicating that the transplant occurred in June 2017, though the star has never confirmed the exact date.

Gomez first talked about her new arm tattoo in an interview with Capital FM in December.

“I actually got the date of when I got my kidney transplant,” she said, gesturing towards her right arm. “And I did that with the girl that gave me her kidney.”

In September 2017, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed that she had received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raísa after being open about her battle with lupus for several years.