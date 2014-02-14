Selena Gomez Gets Extensions: Are You Loving Her Long Hair?

Mat Hayward/Getty

While some stars are busy taking out their hair extensions (see Jennifer Aniston and Julianne Hough), Selena Gomez has decided to put some in. And the singer didn’t go for a subtle length change. She went all the way, adding some super-long strands to transform her original shorter style.

How long, exactly? Judging by the photo above, the pin-straight faux tresses fall past her belly-button. The star debuted her fresh look Thursday after a visit to the Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, accessorizing her hair change with a rhinestone floral, plus, a midriff-baring top for the big reveal. She also shared a snap on Instagram, straight from the salon. “4 years now… Love my girls so much @riawnacapri @nikkilee901 #901OG” she captioned the below photo, giving a special shoutout to her long-time stylist Riawna Capri.

Maybe the new do marks a fresh start for the star, who recently spent time in rehab.

“I’ve done everything I could to the best of my ability,” she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself smiling on a boat. “Thank you for the unconditional love and cyber hugs. You inspire me.”

–Brittany Talarico