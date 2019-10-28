Selena Gomez Wearing a Tiger Print Dress Is All the Fall Outfit Inspo We Need — Here's How to Get the Look

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to slaying the hottest fall trends, Selena Gomez has got it on lockdown. After wearing the coziest sweater in her “Lose You to Love Me” music video, the singer was spotted out and about in New York City wearing one of the season’s biggest trends: tiger print. While animal prints have been trending steadily for the past few seasons, fall 2019 is all about adding other wild prints and patterns, including zebra, snake, and tiger print, to your wardrobe.

In true celebrity fashion, Selena’s exact tiger-print dress from celebrity-loved brand Ganni is not yet available to shop (it’s from the spring 2020 collection). But that hasn’t stopped us from finding some pretty fabulous lookalikes you can buy right now. Starting at just $7, these five tiger-print dresses are perfect for snagging Selena’s look this fall — including a midi dress from Ganni’s current fall collection! Pair these must-have styles with a Western-inspired bootie on the weekend, a pair of sexy lace-up heels for a night out, or some slouchy over-the-knee boots like Selena for the office. No matter how you style these gorgeous dresses, you’ll be sure to crush the season’s biggest print in a majorly stylish way.

Scroll down to take a walk on the wild side like Selena and shop five of our favorite tiger-print dresses for fall.

Buy It! iCODOD Tiger Pattern Print V-Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $6.59–$12.08; amazon.com

Buy It! Ganni Tiger Print Georgette Midi Wrap Dress, $270; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Mini Dress with Shoulder Puff in Tiger Print, $24 (orig. $61); asos.com

Buy It! WAYF Arlene Tiger Print Long Sleeve Wrap Velvet Maxi Dress, $100; zappos.com

Buy It! Song of Style Everly Midi Dress, $248; revolve.com