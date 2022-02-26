Selena Gomez Just Reminded Us of This '90s-Era Fashion Hack That Rachel Green Would Totally Approve Of
Selena Gomez has been serving up nonstop fashion inspiration while filming Only Murders in the Building in New York City this winter. She's worn plenty of chunky loafers and boots, given countless coats her seal of approval, from Canada Goose parkas to tan teddy jackets, and she's even taken the celebrity Ugg devotion to a whole new level by wearing a head-to-toe Ugg ensemble. However, Gomez's latest look might be our favorite yet.
On February 23, the actress hit the pavement in an outfit we like to call "schoolgirl chic," which included a mock neck sweater in a pretty blue color from Aritzia, leather Steve Madden boots, black tights, and a $2,198 sheepskin coat from her go-to brand, Ugg. While we could easily praise each piece in Gomez's outfit, it's her plaid mini skirt that steals the show. Well, it appeared to be a mini skirt at first glance, but after some digging, we discovered that the item in question is actually a skort — the Free People Emmy Mini Menswear Skort, to be exact.
Featuring a flattering high-rise fit, an asymmetrical wrap front, and an oversized button closure, the plaid skort's design is anything but ordinary. The pattern, on the other hand, is a classic — and it reminds us of Rachel Green's iconic plaid mini skirt from Season 1 of Friends. The beloved character did inspire one of the singer's haircuts back in 2020, so it wouldn't be surprising if Gomez turned to Green for fashion inspiration, too. We also can't help but notice how the actress is putting her own spin on the microskirt trend, a teeny tiny garment that's currently sweeping runways and magazine covers alike.
Gomez's recent endorsement of the skirt-short hybrid also showcases the convenience skorts offer: You get the sexiness of a skirt in the front with the comfort and coverage of shorts in the back. Now, we're clamoring for our own, and by some miracle, Gomez's exact plaid skort is still available in all three color combinations at Free People.
Below, shop the Rachel Green-approved style in two more colors along with Gomez's exact boots.
