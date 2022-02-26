Selena Gomez Just Reminded Us of This '90s-Era Fashion Hack That Rachel Green Would Totally Approve Of

Featuring a flattering high-rise fit, an asymmetrical wrap front, and an oversized button closure, the plaid skort's design is anything but ordinary. The pattern, on the other hand, is a classic — and it reminds us of Rachel Green's iconic plaid mini skirt from Season 1 of Friends. The beloved character did inspire one of the singer's haircuts back in 2020, so it wouldn't be surprising if Gomez turned to Green for fashion inspiration, too. We also can't help but notice how the actress is putting her own spin on the microskirt trend, a teeny tiny garment that's currently sweeping runways and magazine covers alike.