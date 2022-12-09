Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'

Selena Gomez shows that it's not all glamour behind the scenes.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared a peek into her daily life on TikTok – taking a quick break in a public bathroom to air out her multi-colored wig using a hand dryer.

In the short clip, Gomez squats down wearing ripped jeans and an aqua blue top to dry her rainbow bangs. She shakes out her wig and whispers a quick "OK" before throwing a giggle at a friend recording her.

She captioned the video, "You gotta do what you gotta do."

The singer and actress often posts fun clips on TikTok that give her 44.8 million followers glimpses into her private life.

In August, she shared a clip in August of her hanging out with her little sister Gracie at an Olivia Rodrigo concert. In the cute snap, Gomez mouths the lyrics to Rodrigo's "Driver's License" and adorably bops her sister's nose with her finger before they share a big hug.

She also shared a silly clip in October on a New York City sidewalk yelling about her love for the city as she visited Waverly Place. She captioned the short clip, "New York, I love you."

Gomez opened up about her mental and physical health journey this year with the release of her documentary My Mind and Me. In that film, she revealed she had dealt with body issues and had to overcome negative feelings with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,'" she told Kelly Clarkson discussing the documentary during an appearance on her talk show.

But, she noted that she wanted to share her story to make a positive impact in the mental health community.

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want," she said at the Mental Health Youth Action Forum in May.

She told fans in July after celebrating her 30th birthday that everything she went through in her 20s has "shaped me into the person that I am today."

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she said. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."