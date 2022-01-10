Selena Gomez Wears Low-Cut Black Look During Press Day and Explains Meaning Behind New Tattoo
Selena Gomez opened up about the matching rose tattoo she has with bestie Cara Delevingne on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Selena Gomez sported a show-stopping look during a press day for her new film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.
On Instagram Monday, the 29-year-old actress and singer shared a photo of herself in a black low-cut sleeveless top with bows adorning the straps while rocking a chic bob hairstyle.
She captioned the Instagram post: "Press day for @hotelt. Who's going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?"
Fans reacted to the post with praise, with one writing, "OH MY GOD." Another fan who loved Gomez's look used four fire emojis typing, "🔥🔥🔥🔥."
While on her press day tour, she stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan for a virtual appearance. During their chat, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked Gomez about her new rose back tattoo, which was first seen in mid-December.
"It means a couple of different things," the singer said of her new ink, explaining the significance it has to one of her "best friends" Cara Delevingne. "She calls me Rosebud so it's a nickname. And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it."
After Gomez's go-to tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy, shared pic of her new ink on his Instagram account, he also shared a video of Delevingne rocking a matching rose design on her ribcage.
It was the same elaborate tattoo of a dripping rose with Roman numerals the artist inked on the back of Gomez's neck.
"Thank you for always being wonderful🖤," the artist captioned the pic of Gomez.
On the video of Delevingne he wrote, "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤 Fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊."
While chatting with Ripa and Seacrest, Gomez said she has "multiple" friendship tattoos with "people who've left a significant mark on my life." Adding that she shares some with Julie Michales, her mother and other "best friends."
Hotel Transylvania 4 will be available on Amazon Prime Video Friday, Jan. 14.