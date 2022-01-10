Selena Gomez opened up about the matching rose tattoo she has with bestie Cara Delevingne on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Selena Gomez Wears Low-Cut Black Look During Press Day and Explains Meaning Behind New Tattoo

Selena Gomez sported a show-stopping look during a press day for her new film, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

On Instagram Monday, the 29-year-old actress and singer shared a photo of herself in a black low-cut sleeveless top with bows adorning the straps while rocking a chic bob hairstyle.

She captioned the Instagram post: "Press day for @hotelt. Who's going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?"

Fans reacted to the post with praise, with one writing, "OH MY GOD." Another fan who loved Gomez's look used four fire emojis typing, "🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Cara Delevingne; Selena Gomez Credit: Bang Bang Tattoo Instagram (2)

"It means a couple of different things," the singer said of her new ink, explaining the significance it has to one of her "best friends" Cara Delevingne. "She calls me Rosebud so it's a nickname. And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it."

It was the same elaborate tattoo of a dripping rose with Roman numerals the artist inked on the back of Gomez's neck.

"Thank you for always being wonderful🖤," the artist captioned the pic of Gomez.

On the video of Delevingne he wrote, "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤 Fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊."

While chatting with Ripa and Seacrest, Gomez said she has "multiple" friendship tattoos with "people who've left a significant mark on my life." Adding that she shares some with Julie Michales, her mother and other "best friends."