Selena Gomez’s White Puffer Coat Is Basically a Stylish Sleeping Bag, and We’re Here for It

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez has been out and about promoting her new album Rare, and needless to say, serving up some seriously stylish looks while doing so. From her ‘60s-inspired Miu Miu dress on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to her trendy plaid blazer and jeans combo at an iHeartRadio album release party to the croc-stamped boots by under-the-radar brand Yuul Yee she wore in New York City, it seems Selena is pulling out all the stops for her promotional tour — and we’re totally here for it. But it was her most recent high-street athleisure look that really caught our eye.

For a recent event at the Puma flagship store in NYC, Selena opted for a sporty-chic streetwear look that was equal parts fashionable and fun. The singer rocked an oversized grey houndstooth button-down top and trouser set from Toteme, white hoop earrings, a $7,450 gold chain necklace from Cartier, Puma sneakers, and our favorite piece from her outfit: The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat in white from sustainable fashion brand Everlane.

Selena’s oversized puffer not only lended a cool and unexpected pop of bright white, but it’s also an affordable outerwear piece you can feel good about wearing. Everlane always provides complete transparency to its customers on what it costs to produce all of its products, and though the traditional retail value of The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat would be $395, you can shop it for just $198! Plus, the sustainable jacket uses fill made from recycled down comforters and pillows, and its outer shell consists of 100 percent recycled fabric from plastic water bottles.

If you’re in the market for a new coat that’ll keep you warm and stylish while helping the environment, consider adding Selena’s Everlane longline puffer to your winter wardrobe.

Image zoom

Buy It! Everlane The Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer Coat, $198; everlane.com