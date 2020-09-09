Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With her Rare Beauty makeup in-hand and her longtime makeup artist's creative direction, Selena Gomez created her own look for the October cover of Allure

Selena Gomez Did Her Own Makeup for Her Allure Cover Shoot: 'I Hope I Did This Right'

When coronavirus safety measures left Selena Gomez without her go-to makeup artist for her Allure cover shoot, the Rare Beauty founder put her makeup stills to the test and created looks all on her own.

"I had never done that before," Gomez, 28, told Allure. She admitted that doing her own makeup for such a high-profile photo shoot had her feeling "a little stressed," but working with cosmetics she created herself (and some creative direction from longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo) made it a little bit easier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, ‘I hope I did this right,'" the star said.

Image zoom Micaiah Carter for Allure

Although Gomez went without eyeliner for her Allure shoot, she recently told PEOPLE that the Rare Beauty Liquid Liner she created has helped her master the winged cat eye.

Image zoom Micaiah Carter for Allure

"I've never perfected that look before in my life! This brush is basically like a calligraphy brush, so precise and pigmented," she said. "I'm also really proud of the Lip Soufflé. I love color on my lips 'cause then I feel like you don't have to do as much everywhere else."

The "Ice Cream" singer also said she's been spending a lot of her time at home during quarantine to decompress from the stress of life.