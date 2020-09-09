Selena Gomez Did Her Own Makeup for Her Allure Cover Shoot: 'I Hope I Did This Right'
With her Rare Beauty makeup in-hand and her longtime makeup artist's creative direction, Selena Gomez created her own look for the October cover of Allure
When coronavirus safety measures left Selena Gomez without her go-to makeup artist for her Allure cover shoot, the Rare Beauty founder put her makeup stills to the test and created looks all on her own.
"I had never done that before," Gomez, 28, told Allure. She admitted that doing her own makeup for such a high-profile photo shoot had her feeling "a little stressed," but working with cosmetics she created herself (and some creative direction from longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo) made it a little bit easier.
"I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, ‘I hope I did this right,'" the star said.
For the cover, Gomez kept her eye makeup minimal and let her skin shine with the Rare Beauty Liquid Blush in Grace and Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enchant. She also drew attention to her lips by putting on her Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream in her favorite vibrant crimson shade called Inspire.
Although Gomez went without eyeliner for her Allure shoot, she recently told PEOPLE that the Rare Beauty Liquid Liner she created has helped her master the winged cat eye.
"I've never perfected that look before in my life! This brush is basically like a calligraphy brush, so precise and pigmented," she said. "I'm also really proud of the Lip Soufflé. I love color on my lips 'cause then I feel like you don't have to do as much everywhere else."
The "Ice Cream" singer also said she's been spending a lot of her time at home during quarantine to decompress from the stress of life.
"I've had so much fun just randomly trying my products and doing makeup. I find that it's actually kind of therapeutic," Gomez told PEOPLE. "When you're being filmed and there's a lot of pressure, sometimes I'm nervous. But when I'm with myself and playing with makeup it's so much fun."