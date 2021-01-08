The superstar used products from Rare Beauty's Stay Vulnerable Collection out now

Selena Gomez Did Her Own Makeup for Her New Rare Beauty Campaign: See Her Gorgeous Look

Selena Gomez showed off her makeup artistry skills in a new glowing Rare Beauty campaign.

To celebrate the launch of the brand's Stay Vulnerable Collection, which consists of easy-to-wear Liquid Eyeshadows, Melting Blushes and Glossy Lip Balms, Gomez, 28, decided to do her own glam for the photoshoot led by photographer Petra Collins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I wanted to do my own makeup for the shoot,” the star told Vogue. “I wanted to capture the soft, flushed look we get when we feel the most vulnerable, and I wanted the images to capture that essence.”

Gomez described the collection of cream-based formulas as a way to achieve "the soft, flushed look."

"I love how easy these formulas are — easy to apply, easy to wear, easy to get a fresh look that lets your real self shine through," she said on Instagram.

This isn't the only time Gomez has done her own makeup for a major photoshoot. When coronavirus safety measures left her without her go-to makeup artist for an Allure cover shoot, the singer and entrepreneur took matters into her own hands.

"I had never done that before," Gomez told Allure. She admitted that doing her own makeup for such a high-profile photoshoot had her feeling "a little stressed," but working with cosmetics she created herself (and some creative direction from longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo) made it a little bit easier. "I was definitely proud to be wearing [Rare Beauty]. I was just like, 'I hope I did this right,'" the star said.

The "Ice Cream" singer told PEOPLE that she's been spending her time at home during quarantine to decompress from the stress of life by experimenting with her Rare Beauty products.